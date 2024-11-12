It’s been happening right under our noses. For years, many of us thought the Left’s march through society was limited to politics, Hollywood, and academia, with an ever-growing influence in our schools, newsrooms, and social media platforms. But this infiltration cuts deeper than most realize. It goes to the very heart of American society—the church itself. What we’re seeing today in American culture isn’t just political maneuvering; it’s a strategic, well-calculated spiritual takeover. And in my book Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America, I and the rest of the amazing contributing authors, such as Pastor Greg Locke, Dr Michael Brown and Denise McAllister, lay it all out with unflinching clarity.

Today, we’re witnessing an all-out assault on traditional values, family structures, and even biblical truths. The tactics we see today are precisely what Church & State predicted, detailed, and warned against. Progressive ideologies have seeped into seminaries, influenced sermons, and even redefined how many view “Christian love” and “social justice.” From critical race theory preached from the pulpit to gender ideology embraced in churches that once held tightly to biblical principles, the Left’s grip on the church is tightening. They aren’t just attempting to influence society—they’re shaping hearts and minds right from our pews.

This infiltration isn’t accidental. It’s an intentional strategy with roots that go back decades. In Church & State, my co-authors and I detail how Marxist philosophies, disguised as compassion and tolerance, have taken hold in what used to be the sacred refuge of Christian congregations. We explore the Left’s weaponization of “social justice” within the church, not as a path toward biblical justice, but as a Trojan horse for reshaping the gospel into a tool for societal revolution.

What’s happening in the American church today mirrors what happened in Soviet Russia, Mao’s China, and other regimes that used ideologies to fracture, control, and ultimately dominate people’s beliefs. The Left understands that the church has long been a pillar of resistance to oppressive rule, standing for truth in times of political decay. So, to conquer America, they’ve set out to dismantle this resistance, starting from within.

Look around—2024 isn’t a hopeful scene of faith and freedom. We’re living in a country where Christians are shamed for believing in two genders, pastors are pressured to preach progressive agendas, and the church is barely recognizable compared to what it stood for a few short decades ago. Church & State walks readers through the gradual erosion of the church’s foundational role in American society, laying out the historical roots and modern ramifications of the church’s co-opting by the Left.

Thanks for reading Jeff Dornik's Freedom Files! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

So, what does this mean for you, the reader? It means that understanding the Left’s playbook is vital to taking a stand against it. This isn’t just a cultural fight—it’s a spiritual one. This isn’t just about preserving the “American way of life.” It’s about preserving biblical truth. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and Church & State is the definitive resource for understanding how we got here—and how we can push back.

We wrote this book not to fill pages but to equip Christians with the knowledge to see past the Left’s false compassion, their “tolerance” that tolerates everything but truth, and their “unity” that requires surrendering your faith. Our book is a call to action for every believer and patriot who refuses to stand by and watch the collapse of their faith and freedom.

If you want to truly understand what’s happening in the world today, you need to start here. Order your copy of Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America, arm yourself with the truth, and join us in the fight to take back our churches and our country before it’s too late.

Order Church & State