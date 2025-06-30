Jeff Dornik Unfiltered

Jeff Dornik Unfiltered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
1d

Dr. William Makis is using these products to help people overcome terminal cancer...world wide. Thanks for mentioning these fantastic, safe drugs...and that they were ridiculed during the Covid "pandemic" fraud. Coincidentally, many folks are indeed realizing that these products 'fix' other problems as well. Thank you Jeff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Dornik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture