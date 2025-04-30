We are not living in an age of innovation — we are living in an age of rebellion.

The rebellion isn’t just against tradition, or politics, or even national sovereignty. It’s against humanity itself. And at the helm of this rebellion? The Big Tech oligarchs — the billionaires you’re told to trust, worship, and follow into a "brighter" future.

Elon Musk. Sam Altman. Mark Zuckerberg. Larry Ellison. Jeff Bezos. These men aren’t building tools. They’re building a tower. Not of steel and stone — but of code, synthetic biology, and AI. And just like Babel, it’s not reaching for progress. It’s reaching for godhood.

This is the Transhumanist Worldview — and it’s the most dangerous ideology the world has ever seen.