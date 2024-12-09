Big Tech has made one thing clear: if you don’t bow to their woke agenda, they’ll cancel you. They’ll shadowban, deplatform, or outright erase your voice. We’ve all seen it happen. The question is—what are you doing about it?

At Pickax, we’re not just building a platform. We’re building a movement—one that champions free speech, truth, and uncompromising liberty. This isn’t about playing defense anymore. It’s about taking the fight to them.

I’ve got some major plans for Pickax in the coming months. This isn’t just hype—this is your chance to be part of a seismic shift in social media, where YOU have control. We’re on the brink of something huge, and when the growth wave hits, those who’ve laid the foundation now will be the ones who thrive.

Here’s what I need from you today:

Bring your supporters to Pickax. They’re looking for a place where their voices matter. This is it. Start building your presence. Post, write articles, engage, and grow your following. When the masses come, you’ll already be ahead of the game. Spread the word. Tell your friends, family, and fellow patriots that there’s a new home for free speech—and it’s not owned by the Silicon Valley overlords.

The time to act is NOW. If we wait for Big Tech to implode, we’ve already lost. Let’s build something so powerful they can’t ignore it—and they can’t stop it.

Join me. Let’s take back the digital town square.

Let’s talk about freedom—starting with your sleep. Big corporations hate people like Mike Lindell because he stands up for America, fights for election integrity, and refuses to bow to the woke mob. Supporting MyPillow isn’t just about getting the best night’s sleep of your life (and trust me, you will). It’s about putting your money where your values are. Right now, grab the MyPillow 2.0 Multi-Use Pillow and Pillowcase for just $7.49 each using code FFN—Christmas Favorites for patriots like you. Sleep well knowing you’re supporting a company that fights for the Constitution and refuses to back down.

Tired of Big Tech censorship and being silenced for speaking the truth? It’s time to join Pickax—the free speech social media platform that lets you say what needs to be said without fear of being de-platformed. Whether you're sharing news, your thoughts, or exposing the corruption of the system, Pickax is built to protect your voice and foster real conversations. No shadowbans, no arbitrary rules—just a community where free speech thrives. Sign up today and be part of the revolution in social media!

