The United States government has declared war—not with bombs, but with budgets. Not with tanks, but with Treasury bonds. While you’ve been told the economy is “resilient,” the truth is more dangerous: the dollar is dying, the system is rigged, and the financial elites are preparing to pull off the greatest wealth transfer in human history.

Let’s not sugarcoat this: in 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102, criminalizing private ownership of gold. Americans were forced to surrender their gold to the Federal Reserve... or face imprisonment. That’s not ancient history—that’s a precedent. And in a digital world, executing a modern version would be even easier.

Today, the Federal Reserve operates like an unconstitutional fourth branch of government, completely unaccountable to the people. The national debt just passed $35 trillion, which we all know is unsustainable. And yet, instead of solving the problem, they’re testing central bank digital currencies—CBDCs—which would give unelected bureaucrats the power to track, control, and freeze your money with a keystroke. You won’t even need to be notified. One minute your funds are there, the next minute you’re flagged for “misinformation” or “unusual activity.” Just ask the Canadians who had their bank accounts frozen during peaceful protests.

Earlier this year, Congress passed yet another bloated omnibus spending bill—over a thousand pages long, passed overnight, with zero debate. Hidden in its language? Expanded surveillance powers, digital infrastructure provisions, and regulatory frameworks that lay the groundwork for programmable money. No, it didn’t authorize gold confiscation like in 1933, but it didn’t have to. The point isn’t outright theft—it’s control. When they flip the switch on a digital dollar, they can effectively confiscate your wealth without touching a single coin.

This is the new playbook: inflate the currency, bury the middle class in debt, and quietly roll out financial tools that can monitor and manipulate your every transaction. It’s not coming. It’s here.

Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Guide

And what does the Bible say about this? “Dishonest scales are an abomination to the Lord.” Yet dishonest money is the only thing our system runs on. Fiat currency isn’t backed by gold, silver, or anything real—it’s backed by lies, manipulation, and debt. The elites don’t use dollars to store their wealth. They buy land. They buy influence. And they buy gold.

Gold and silver aren’t investments. They’re lifeboats. When the ship goes down, they float. The same can’t be said for your 401(k) or digital bank balance.

Let’s be real: we’re living under a corporate-captured government. The same entities that silenced dissent during COVID, pushed experimental injections on children, and now promote surveillance under the guise of safety—they’re also the ones controlling your money. This isn’t theoretical. It’s the very definition of tyranny.

That’s why I’m urging you to download the FREE Gold & Silver Guide from MyGoldGuy. This isn’t some gimmicky financial advice. This is a survival guide for the coming economic war. Inside, you’ll get the historical context for what’s happening right now. You’ll learn how gold and silver protect against inflation, asset seizure, and digital control. You’ll see exactly how to start securing your wealth in real, physical, God-created money—outside the reach of banks and bureaucrats.

Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Guide

Don’t wait for CNN to announce the collapse. By then, it’s too late. When they take your purchasing power, your privacy, and your freedom, they’re not going to ask permission.

Protect your family. Guard your future. Take action now.

Download the FREE Gold & Silver Guide from MyGoldGuy—because real freedom starts with real money.