History isn't just a record of the past; it's a warning system for the present. Ignoring it comes at our own peril. Let's revisit one of the darkest, most deliberately buried chapters in American history—Operation Sea-Spray—to understand what it reveals about our government, media, and the illusion of freedom we're still being sold.

In 1950, the United States Navy conducted a covert biological warfare test over San Francisco, releasing massive quantities of two types of bacteria—Serratia marcescens and Bacillus globigii—from a ship just off the coast. The goal was to simulate how a bioweapon attack might spread across a major city. The target? An unknowing civilian population of nearly 800,000 people.

No consent. No public knowledge. Just human beings treated like lab rats.

The government justified this by claiming the bacteria were “non-pathogenic,” meaning harmless. However, shortly after the test, 11 people were hospitalized with serious urinary tract infections caused by Serratia marcescens, a bacterium not previously seen in that hospital’s records. One man, Edward Nevin, died. His family sued decades later, but the courts protected the military from liability. No justice. No accountability.

And it didn't stop there.