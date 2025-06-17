Jeff Dornik Unfiltered

Jeff Dornik Unfiltered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Joy's avatar
Maggie Joy
2d

Hey, Jeff! Do you have a promo code to offer for first-time buyers and followers of yours?! 😉 I'm happy to try your coffee with a promo code and then sign-up for a monthly subscription after trying it and determining if I like it & it agrees with me. BTW, is this arabica coffee?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jeff Dornik and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jeff Dornik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture