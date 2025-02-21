For years, independent journalists and free thinkers have been systematically silenced, shadowbanned, and demonetized by the Silicon Valley overlords. We’ve all seen it: creators waking up one morning to find their accounts nuked, their content buried, and their income streams shut off—all for daring to speak the truth.

Enough is enough. That’s why Pickax was built. And now, it’s time to take it to the next level.

On Thursday, February 27th, our Director of Creator Relations, Matt Couch, and I are hosting the Pickax Creator Summit, an exclusive virtual event where we pull back the curtain on what we’re building and, more importantly, how YOU can thrive in a world free from Big Tech censorship and control.

What’s in it for You?

We’re not playing by Silicon Valley’s rules. Pickax is rewriting the playbook for content creators, and at the Creator Summit, we’ll be walking you through:

How Pickax Works & How to Grow Your Audience – Say goodbye to algorithm manipulation and censorship. You’ll learn the best practices for building an engaged audience without jumping through Big Tech’s hoops.

How to Maximize Your Earnings with Our Revenue Share Model – Unlike the greedy platforms that profit off your content while throwing you scraps, Pickax puts the power back in YOUR hands. We’ll break down our fair and transparent revenue model designed to reward creators.

A Sneak Peek at What’s Coming Next – Pickax is just getting started. We’ll be unveiling exclusive details on upcoming features that will make this the go-to platform for free speech and independent creators.

Live Q&A with Matt Couch and Jeff Dornik – This is your chance to ask us ANYTHING about the platform, the vision, and how to make the most out of Pickax. No canned answers. Just real talk.

Who Should Join?

Are you sick of X, Facebook, and YouTube controlling what you can and can’t say?

Have you been demonetized, shadowbanned, or deplatformed for sharing inconvenient truths?

Do you want to grow your audience and actually get paid fairly for your content?

Are you tired of feeding the machine that actively works against you?

If you answered YES to any of these, this summit is for you.

Big Tech is Dying—It’s Time to Build Something Better

We all know that the establishment media, Silicon Valley, and the political elite are in bed together to control the narrative. The Pickax Creator Summit isn’t just about a platform—it’s about fighting back and creating something that truly empowers independent voices.

You can keep playing the rigged game with X, Facebook, and YouTube, hoping they don’t come for you next. Or, you can join us at Pickax and be part of the revolution that finally puts content creators FIRST.

📅 Date: Thursday, February 27th

⏰ Time: 8pm ET

🔗 Secure Your Spot: PickaxCreators.com

This is your chance to be on the ground floor of something truly disruptive. Don’t let Big Tech continue to control your voice. It’s time to break free.

See you on February 27th!

Register for the Pickax Creator Summit