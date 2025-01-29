Right now, the Senate is convening to make a decision that will either change the course of American healthcare for the better or expose once and for all who’s really pulling the strings in D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as Secretary of Health is not just another bureaucratic appointment—it’s a direct assault on the corrupt medical-industrial complex that has been poisoning us for decades. Big Pharma, the FDA, the CDC, and every crony politician who profits from keeping us sick are terrified because, for the first time in modern history, someone who fights for the people is about to take charge. No more rubber-stamping dangerous drugs, no more collusion between government agencies and pharmaceutical giants, and no more censorship of real science. This is the battle of our time.

RFK Jr. has made it clear: the days of government-backed medical tyranny are coming to an end. He’s going to release the data they’ve suppressed, expose the corruption between health agencies and Big Pharma, and dismantle the revolving door that allows government officials to cash in on their regulatory positions. He’s going to take pharmaceutical advertising off the airwaves, stop the poisoning of our food, and restore individual medical freedom. For too long, we’ve been told to “trust the science” while being force-fed manipulated data and corporate propaganda. That ends NOW—if the Senate has the courage to confirm him.

Make no mistake: the establishment will do everything in its power to derail this confirmation. The smear campaigns, the hit pieces, the sudden “new scandals” they’ll dig up—it’s all coming. Because if RFK Jr. takes office, it’s game over for the corrupt health cartel. So here’s the deal: call your senators, flood their offices, make your voice heard. If they vote against RFK Jr., they are choosing Big Pharma over the American people. No more hiding. History is watching. And so are we.

For the full breakdown of why RFK Jr.’s confirmation is the most consequential vote in American history—and what it means for the future of our health and freedom—read my full article now.

In today's world, safeguarding your health is more crucial than ever. Emerging research indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can persist in the body, potentially leading to inflammation and other health issues. The Wellness Company's Spike Support Formula is crafted to support your body's natural defenses and detoxification processes. By incorporating ingredients like nattokinase and dandelion root, this supplement aims to bolster your immune response and promote overall well-being. Use code JEFF at checkout for a 10% discount.

Order Spike Support Now

RECENT POSTS

CLIP: The Uniparty Has Been Selling Out America to the Oligarchs For Decades | The Amber May Show

Watch Now

CLIP: Are Jeff Dornik & Matt Couch Building a Conservative Media Empire to Take on Fox News and CNN? | The Jeff Dornik Show

Watch Now

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

AI-Generated mRNA Cancer Vaccines Signal Dangerous Shift in Trump’s Healthcare Agenda - Jeff Dornik

The Jeff Dornik Show Launches a Firestorm Against Big Tech and Government Overreach - The Jeff Dornik Show

Over 20 Million Chickens Culled to “Combat Bird Flu” While the Real Crisis Goes Ignored - Maverick Broadcasting Network

Eric Matheny: Trump’s Second Term Will Be Retribution Like We’ve Never Seen - Bob & Eric Save America

How the Global Banking Cartel Keeps You Enslaved Through Debt - Maverick Broadcasting Network

New Conservative Fountain Hills Leadership Kills ‘Woke DEI’ Road Diets - Rachel Alexander

Realtor Fights Discipline From Realtors Association for Posting Political Memes - Rachel Alexander

The Real Story Behind January 6: Pardoned J6 Prisoner Colton McAbee Breaks His Silence - Bob & Eric Save America

Tired of Big Tech censorship and being silenced for speaking the truth? It’s time to join Pickax—the free speech social media platform that lets you say what needs to be said without fear of being de-platformed. Whether you're sharing news, your thoughts, or exposing the corruption of the system, Pickax is built to protect your voice and foster real conversations. No shadowbans, no arbitrary rules—just a community where free speech thrives. Sign up today and be part of the revolution in social media!

Sign up for Pickax