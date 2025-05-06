Let’s go back a few decades, because the truth didn’t start with Zuckerberg or Musk—it started in Cold War bunkers and black-budget labs.

After WWII, the U.S. government brought Nazi scientists stateside through Operation Paperclip. They weren’t just interested in rockets. They wanted control—of the mind. Projects like MKUltra are now public record, but what most people don’t realize is this: the government didn’t shut them down. They just went digital.

Fast forward to today, and that same ideology has been weaponized using social media, artificial intelligence, and the kind of data surveillance Orwell couldn’t have imagined. The Pentagon’s own brainchild—DARPA—has been pouring billions into “neurocognitive warfare.” That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s their language. Their documents. Their money.

And guess who’s been helping? Big Tech. The platforms people scroll on every day are basically labs, testing how to manipulate thought, emotion, and behavior in real time. Remember Facebook’s 2014 “emotional contagion” experiment? They deliberately altered users' feeds to see if they could change their moods. That wasn’t an accident. It was a proof of concept.

Now add AI into the mix—algorithms designed not just to respond to your behavior but to shape it. These systems study what makes you tick, what gets under your skin, and what keeps you addicted. They aren't passive tools. They're precision-engineered influence machines.

But it gets darker.

Quantum computing is being developed to feed these AI systems the processing power to predict human decision-making before it even happens. It's called “predictive neuroengineering.” That’s not sci-fi. It’s happening. It means that your online experience is being tailored, not for your benefit, but to program you—gently, invisibly, relentlessly.

This isn't about censorship. It’s about control. It’s not about removing misinformation. It’s about manufacturing consent.

Big Tech is no longer just a threat to free speech—it’s a threat to free thought.

That’s why Pickax exists.

While Silicon Valley builds digital echo chambers rigged with manipulation and censorship, Pickax is doing the opposite—putting the power back in your hands. No shadowbans. No algorithmic games. Just open communication and real accountability. It’s not trying to mold your mind. It’s giving you the tools to fight back and speak freely in a world that’s desperate to silence truth.

If you're still on the platforms that profit off your manipulation, you're feeding the machine. The only way to take back your mind is to opt out, speak freely, and support platforms that actually believe in freedom.

