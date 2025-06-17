Pickax is Sponsoring Thrive in ’25... Join the Fight for Truth and Freedom
I wanted to let you know that Pickax is officially sponsoring The Truth Movement’s upcoming event: Thrive in ’25, happening June 28th in West Palm Beach, Florida. I’ll be one of the speakers, and we’ll be livestreaming the entire event right here on Pickax.
This isn’t about publicity or promotion—it’s about mission.
The event is raising money for an organization I believe in: FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit doing the work most people are too afraid to touch. They’re helping the victims of COVID-19 vaccine injuries and protocols. They’re standing up for J6 political prisoners, protecting whistleblowers, and going after the corruption and collusion between Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Government. They don’t play politics—they fight for justice.
And they need our help.
Pickax is not just sponsoring the event—we’re getting behind FormerFedsGroup in a much bigger way. We’ve set up a GiveSendGo campaign to raise even more money so they can keep doing what they do best: exposing truth, holding tyrants accountable, and defending the people who’ve been left behind.
The lineup for Thrive in ‘25 includes:
Ivan Raiklin
-
Dr Judy Mikovtis
-
-
-
Rep Mike Beltran
Todd Callender
Rachel Rodriguez
Mimi Miller
Brad Geyer
-
Brian Long
Lisa McGee
Jamie Scher
John Beaudoin Sr
Kelly Meggs
Michael Hamilton
Jim Mermigis
Enrique Tarrio
John Davidson
CC Blakeman
Jeremiah Hosea
Robert Barnes
… and more!
Here’s how you can take action:
- Donate to the GiveSendGo campaign
- Get your tickets for Thrive in ’25
- Learn more about FormerFedsGroup
This is what the Pickax community was built for—supporting those who are actually out there fighting the real battles. I’ll be at the event. I’ll be speaking. And I hope you’ll stand with us by donating and sharing the mission.
Let’s do what needs to be done.
– Jeff Dornik
CEO of Pickax
CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO OUR GIVESENDGO RAISING MONEY FOR FORMERFEDSGROUP FREEDOM FOUNDATION.