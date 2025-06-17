I wanted to let you know that Pickax is officially sponsoring The Truth Movement’s upcoming event: Thrive in ’25, happening June 28th in West Palm Beach, Florida. I’ll be one of the speakers, and we’ll be livestreaming the entire event right here on Pickax.

This isn’t about publicity or promotion—it’s about mission.

The event is raising money for an organization I believe in: FormerFedsGroup Freedom Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit doing the work most people are too afraid to touch. They’re helping the victims of COVID-19 vaccine injuries and protocols. They’re standing up for J6 political prisoners, protecting whistleblowers, and going after the corruption and collusion between Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Government. They don’t play politics—they fight for justice.

And they need our help.

Pickax is not just sponsoring the event—we’re getting behind FormerFedsGroup in a much bigger way. We’ve set up a GiveSendGo campaign to raise even more money so they can keep doing what they do best: exposing truth, holding tyrants accountable, and defending the people who’ve been left behind.

The lineup for Thrive in ‘25 includes:

Ivan Raiklin

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Dr Judy Mikovtis

Ben Marble, M.D

Warner Mendenhall

Ann Vandersteel

Rep Mike Beltran

Todd Callender

Rachel Rodriguez

Mimi Miller

Brad Geyer

Dr. Jane Ruby

Brian Long

Lisa McGee

Jamie Scher

John Beaudoin Sr

Kelly Meggs

Michael Hamilton

Jim Mermigis

Enrique Tarrio

John Davidson

CC Blakeman

Jeremiah Hosea

Robert Barnes

… and more!

Here’s how you can take action:

- Get your tickets for Thrive in ’25

- Learn more about FormerFedsGroup

This is what the Pickax community was built for—supporting those who are actually out there fighting the real battles. I’ll be at the event. I’ll be speaking. And I hope you’ll stand with us by donating and sharing the mission.

Let’s do what needs to be done.

– Jeff Dornik

CEO of Pickax

