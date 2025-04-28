It’s happening again.

, one of the few fearless voices willing to take on Big Government and Big Tech, just had her X account locked down — again. What was her "crime"? Sharing links to her sponsors (fully disclosed) and promoting a show from the DailyClout network.

Here’s what Naomi posted about it:

"My X account was locked for linking to our (disclosed) sponsors as all independent media do, even as I type… and for ‘impersonation’ because I linked to one of my DailyClout network’s shows, @ShannonJoyRadio. I wonder why I, a diligent critic of the government actions of the platform’s owner, and who just won a major free speech settlement against Twitter for censorship, would be selectively censored again?"

Let's be real: X is closing the walls in tighter every day.

First, they started demoting outbound links, punishing creators for daring to send people to their own websites, Rumble channels, or online stores. It crushed independent media. Now they’re targeting anyone who promotes their sponsors and products — the very tools that help creators pay their bills and stay independent.

This isn’t about “safety” or “user experience.”

It’s about money.

The longer you stay trapped inside their platform, the more cash they make. And if you dare to make money without them taking a cut? You’re out. Sounds more like the mafia than free speech.

That's why we built Pickax — the exact opposite of Big Tech’s broken system.

At Pickax:

- Outbound links are never demoted.

- Rumble videos play directly in your feed.

- Revenue sharing is coming, giving creators a cut of ad revenue.

- Freedom of speech AND freedom of reach — no games, no censorship, no manipulation.

Today, I’m proud to announce that Naomi Wolf and the DailyClout are bringing their operation to Pickax. They’re joining a growing army of voices who refuse to bow to corporate control. This is how we win — by building something better. We're going to be working with both Naomi and the DailyClout to distribute their content on Pickax, ensuring they never get shut down ever again.

Now is the time to take back control.

Freedom isn’t something you’re given — it’s something you have to fight for.

And we’re just getting started.

Click here to follow Naomi Wolf on Pickax.

You can also subscribe to Naomi's Substack and the DailyClout website.

Jeff Dornik

Founder & CEO, Pickax

P.S. If you're a creator tired of being muzzled, demoted, or punished for building your own brand, now’s the time to move. Pickax is ready for you.