Millie, Our Little Fighter
On April 24th, our world changed forever... we lost our baby girl, Millie.
There are moments in life where everything stops. Time doesn’t actually freeze, but your world does. On April 24th, our world changed forever... we lost our baby girl, Millie, through a miscarriage.
It’s not easy to talk about losing a child to miscarriage. Honestly, there’s no perfect way to share something like this. But the truth is, life is sacred. Life in the womb is sacred. And after experiencing this, I’m even more convicted of that truth.
Jeff Dornik Unfiltered is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Psalm 139:13-14 says, “For You created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” Millie was fearfully and wonderfully made. She wasn’t a clump of cells. She wasn’t a medical anomaly. She was our daughter... our little fighter. She lived longer than our midwife, doctors and specialists said she would. And that matters.has already shared some of our journey, which you can read here, and if you’ve read it, you know this wasn’t just a one-day event. It was a process of heartbreak, uncertainty, and prayer. We were already well into the second trimester. We had hopes, plans, names... and then it was gone.
Grief is not linear. There are days where we laugh with our son and feel life rushing through our home. And then there are quiet moments where the weight hits again. That’s the nature of loss... it doesn’t ask permission. It just comes and goes.
What’s been overwhelmingly clear through all of this is how precious life is. Every breath, every heartbeat, is a miracle. We live in a culture that treats life, especially in the womb, as disposable. But as Christians, we know better. Life begins at conception. It is God-breathed.
Krysten and I have grieved differently. She’s poured her heart out in writing and shared the deep wound that will never fully heal. I’ve processed much of it silently, carrying the weight of a father who lost his little girl before ever getting to hold her. But through it all, our faith has been our anchor. Jesus never promised an easy road. He promised “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5)
And even now, in the pain, He is here.
Our son, who just turned three, has been a constant source of light. He doesn’t understand the depth of it all, but his laughter echoes through our home and reminds us that joy still exists. He gave Krysten one of his green aliens to comfort her during a doctor’s appointment. That small gesture was love in its purest form.
Millie was real. She mattered. She still does. And we will always remember her.
I know many families go through this kind of pain in silence. Just remember that if you’re one of those families… you're not alone.
For us, life continues. We laugh. We cry. We move forward... not because we’ve forgotten, but because we carry her with us. Millie is part of our family’s story. And we hold to the hope of Heaven, where we will one day be reunited with her. That’s not just wishful thinking... that’s the promise God made to us as Christians.
Thank you for your prayers and your support. It means more than you know.
We love you, Millie. We’ll see you soon.
You can read Krysten’s story here:
Jeff, I'm so sorry! You and your wife will be in my prayers. 🙏
Hi Jeff...(very long pause...) I am in tears as I write to you and Krysten...and find myself wondering why God does things in certain order...and have decided that He prepares us for what He wants us to do. The Holy Spirit, the Comforter, works through us, providing the promises God made for our travail, our joy, our futures...all of it without us necessarily keeping apace with His plan for us, but much of what happens in our lives was intended for good, unto which we were called, and, trusting in Jesus, we do what God wants us to do. All things work together for good to those who love God and do His commandments.
I wish I could take the pain away, for you and Krysten. I can't. Really, no one can. Only God can provide comfort for this terrible hurt, losing your child. The only relief I have found is in helping others...and discovered that is God's plan. You are doing it with your work already.
When I mention relief, I mean relief from the pain that you now know well, perhaps as well as I do ...I have lost two sons, one nine, one thirty six, a ten day old granddaughter, both parents, one brother and five sisters, and about three dozen fellow Professional Fire Fighters. I am no stranger to grief.
Yet, I trust God, and try to comfort my wife...our son died April 17th 2025...just seven days before your daughter Millie died.
I believe God takes some of us early, out of the trouble to come. I also believe that God uses us after death, in a different form, to do certain work for Him... I have no way to prove this, of course, but, for example, my wife has died a couple of times, and came back, most recently in 2024...and has become intrigued by the near-death experiences of others. Some of those folks tell of what they saw...in heaven. Many of the stories have consistencies that cannot be explained readily.
My wife says that she was asked if she wanted to stay there in heaven, or return...her answer was that she chose to come back to help me. She is beautiful, smart, honest, loving...and currently heart broken over the recent death of our son, and still, trusting God, through the pain, loving Jesus.
I have prayed for you and Krysten, Jeff, and Lord willing, will continue to pray for you and your family.
I am certain that Millie is in heaven with Jesus, and will be very glad to see us when we finally go.
Please know that you and Krysten and your son are not alone, and that you are loved.
We have a fight ahead of us Jeff, and many losses to face. God has tempered us for the fight to come. I intend to fight to the end, and I expect you will also.
God bless you, In Jesus' name,
David Kukkee