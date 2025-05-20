Jeff Dornik Unfiltered

User's avatar
The Andres Segovia's avatar
The Andres Segovia
1d

Jeff, I'm so sorry! You and your wife will be in my prayers. 🙏

David Kukkee's avatar
David Kukkee
1d

Hi Jeff...(very long pause...) I am in tears as I write to you and Krysten...and find myself wondering why God does things in certain order...and have decided that He prepares us for what He wants us to do. The Holy Spirit, the Comforter, works through us, providing the promises God made for our travail, our joy, our futures...all of it without us necessarily keeping apace with His plan for us, but much of what happens in our lives was intended for good, unto which we were called, and, trusting in Jesus, we do what God wants us to do. All things work together for good to those who love God and do His commandments.

I wish I could take the pain away, for you and Krysten. I can't. Really, no one can. Only God can provide comfort for this terrible hurt, losing your child. The only relief I have found is in helping others...and discovered that is God's plan. You are doing it with your work already.

When I mention relief, I mean relief from the pain that you now know well, perhaps as well as I do ...I have lost two sons, one nine, one thirty six, a ten day old granddaughter, both parents, one brother and five sisters, and about three dozen fellow Professional Fire Fighters. I am no stranger to grief.

Yet, I trust God, and try to comfort my wife...our son died April 17th 2025...just seven days before your daughter Millie died.

I believe God takes some of us early, out of the trouble to come. I also believe that God uses us after death, in a different form, to do certain work for Him... I have no way to prove this, of course, but, for example, my wife has died a couple of times, and came back, most recently in 2024...and has become intrigued by the near-death experiences of others. Some of those folks tell of what they saw...in heaven. Many of the stories have consistencies that cannot be explained readily.

My wife says that she was asked if she wanted to stay there in heaven, or return...her answer was that she chose to come back to help me. She is beautiful, smart, honest, loving...and currently heart broken over the recent death of our son, and still, trusting God, through the pain, loving Jesus.

I have prayed for you and Krysten, Jeff, and Lord willing, will continue to pray for you and your family.

I am certain that Millie is in heaven with Jesus, and will be very glad to see us when we finally go.

Please know that you and Krysten and your son are not alone, and that you are loved.

We have a fight ahead of us Jeff, and many losses to face. God has tempered us for the fight to come. I intend to fight to the end, and I expect you will also.

God bless you, In Jesus' name,

David Kukkee

