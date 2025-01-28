Yesterday on The Jeff Dornik Show, I tackled what may be the most sinister agenda Big Tech has ever unleashed: Meta’s $65 billion assault on humanity itself. That’s right, the war on content creators isn’t just about replacing you with bots or silencing dissent—it’s about total control. Zuckerberg’s shiny AI influencers aren’t here to enhance your experience; they’re here to erase human creativity, monopolize the digital conversation, and flood your feed with sanitized propaganda. Let’s call it what it is: the death of free speech as we know it. Meta’s investment in this dystopian nightmare is nothing less than a declaration of war on independent thought.

Think about it—AI influencers crafted to regurgitate advertiser-approved narratives, search engines stealing your work while robbing you of credit or income, and social media platforms manipulating algorithms to bury the truth. And while Zuckerberg and the rest of Silicon Valley pretend it’s all in the name of progress, we know better. This is 1984 on steroids. Meanwhile, even Elon Musk’s "freedom of speech, not freedom of reach" doublespeak is exposing his platform for what it really is: a controlled echo chamber disguised as a free market of ideas. Do you feel free when only the loudest voices, chosen by AI, get to dominate the conversation? That’s not freedom—it’s digital tyranny.

This is why I’m building solutions with platforms like Pickax and Maverick Broadcasting Network. We don’t bow to AI overlords or corporate advertisers. We believe in humans, not bots. But let’s not fool ourselves—this fight isn’t just about social media; it’s about humanity’s future. The same elites pushing AI influencers are also championing invasive tech like Neuralink and nanotechnology to turn us into controllable, programmable beings. They’ve already shown their hand with COVID—vaccine mandates, censorship, and lies—and they’ll do it again if we let them. The question is, will we? The Constitution protects our God-given rights, but it’s useless unless we fight for them. This is your call to action. Refuse to be replaced. Reclaim your voice. And let’s draw the line before it’s too late.

Click here to watch this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show - First Episode Back: Big Tech, A.I., and the Maverick Broadcasting Network Relaunch.

In a world where Big Coffee drowns your morning brew in toxic chemicals and corporate deceit, Supermassive Black Coffee stands as the rebel's choice. Our 100% organic beans are fire-roasted in Victorian-era roasters, delivering a bold, unadulterated flavor that defies the mainstream. It's time to break free from the chains of mediocrity and savor a cup that's as uncompromising as your principles. Use code JEFF at checkout for 30% off.

Order Now

RECENT POSTS

AI-Generated mRNA Cancer Vaccines Signal Dangerous Shift in Trump’s Healthcare Agenda

Read Article

Zuckerberg, Gates, and Bezos Are Afraid of Trump... but What Happens When He’s Gone?

Watch Clip

The Sudden Support of Big Tech for Trump Cannot Be Trusted

Read Article

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Jeff Dornik Show Launches a Firestorm Against Big Tech and Government Overreach - The Jeff Dornik Show

Realtor Fights Discipline From Realtors Association for Posting Political Memes - Rachel Alexander

Over 20 Million Chickens Culled to “Combat Bird Flu” While the Real Crisis Goes Ignored - Maverick Broadcasting Network

State Bar and RINO DA Target Conservative Attorney - Rachel Alexander

How the Global Banking Cartel Keeps You Enslaved Through Debt - Maverick Broadcasting Network

The Smoking Gun That Proves Lyndon B. Johnson Killed JFK - Steel News with Ann Vandersteel

New Conservative Fountain Hills Leadership Kills “Woke DEI” Road Diets - Rachel Alexander

Tired of Big Tech censorship and being silenced for speaking the truth? It’s time to join Pickax—the free speech social media platform that lets you say what needs to be said without fear of being de-platformed. Whether you're sharing news, your thoughts, or exposing the corruption of the system, Pickax is built to protect your voice and foster real conversations. No shadowbans, no arbitrary rules—just a community where free speech thrives. Sign up today and be part of the revolution in social media!

Sign up for Pickax