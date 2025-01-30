Big Tech has officially declared war on humanity—and they’re putting their money where their mouth is. Meta is sinking $65 billion into developing artificial intelligence, including AI-generated “influencers” designed to replace human creators on their platforms. Yes, you read that right. The very platforms built on your creativity, your voice, and your content are actively working to phase you out.

This isn’t some dystopian movie—it’s happening now. These AI “influencers” will pump out endless content tailored to keep users glued to their screens, all while Big Tech rakes in the profits. And where does that leave you? On the sidelines, watching your hard-earned audience be stolen by soulless algorithms designed to mimic your unique creativity.

Meta is amplifying their technology, not humanity. They’re not interested in empowering creators; they’re interested in control, profit and stock prices. They want a centralized system where they own the content, the revenue, and the narrative. Think about it: once AI takes over, your voice, your brand, your income—everything you’ve worked so hard to build—becomes obsolete.

But here’s the thing: you don’t have to play their game.

At Pickax, we’re on a completely different mission. We believe in amplifying humanity, not replacing it. Our platform is built to empower creators like you—not to exploit or replace you. We value your unique voice, your creativity, and your freedom to speak your mind without fear of censorship or competition from AI-generated bots.

The clock is ticking. If you’re relying on platforms like Meta, you’re on borrowed time. They’ve already made it clear that their vision for the future doesn’t include you. So why keep building your house on quicksand?

Thanks for reading Jeff Dornik's Freedom Files! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

With Pickax, you’re building something that will last. A platform that prioritizes people over algorithms. A place where your voice will never be replaced by AI, and your audience will never be stolen by Big Tech’s latest “innovation.”

But you need to act now. The longer you stay on these platforms, the harder it will be to transition. Start building your platform on Pickax today, and you’ll never have to worry about being replaced by a machine.

The choice is yours: Stay trapped in Big Tech’s cycle of control or join a movement that’s fighting for your voice, your creativity, and your future.

Start building on Pickax today. Your voice matters—and it’s worth fighting for.

Share Jeff Dornik's Freedom Files

For humanity,

Jeff Dornik

CEO, Pickax

Take the first step in taking back control of your voice and creativity—sign up for Pickax today! Setting up your profile is quick, easy, and completely free. Once your profile is verified, you'll have the opportunity to apply to become a Pickax Creator, where you can start earning revenue for your content without worrying about being replaced by AI or censored by Big Tech. Don’t wait—join the platform that amplifies humanity and rewards your creativity. Get started now!