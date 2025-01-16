Mark Zuckerberg wants you to believe that Meta is suddenly the champion of free speech. His latest announcement promises “more speech, fewer mistakes,” but let’s be real—this is nothing more than a calculated political pivot as Donald Trump gears up for his return to the White House.

Where was this commitment to free expression during the Biden administration? Meta wasn’t making “mistakes” when it silenced dissent, suppressed Hunter Biden laptop stories, and flagged COVID-19 truths as “misinformation.” They deliberately chose to side with the regime and trampled on your First Amendment rights in the process.

Now, Zuckerberg wants us to believe this shift is a moral awakening? Don’t be fooled. This isn’t about principles—it’s about survival. Meta knows Big Tech’s cozy relationship with government will face scrutiny under Trump’s administration. They’re trying to save face, but their track record speaks louder than their PR spin.

It’s time to stop trusting companies that only care about free speech when it’s politically convenient. That’s why I created Pickax—a platform built on the uncompromising principle of free speech, immune to government pressure and corporate censorship.

Let’s take a stand against the hypocrisy of Big Tech. Join Pickax today and reclaim your voice.

Because free speech isn’t negotiable.

Read my latest article Mark Zuckerberg’s Sudden “Free Speech” Awakening is Nothing More Than a Political Pivot.

