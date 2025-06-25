Most Americans have no clue that while we were arguing over TikTok bans and Twitter censorship, Google quietly built a digital intelligence agency right under our noses. It’s called Jigsaw, and it’s not just some obscure think tank tucked away in Silicon Valley. It’s a full-blown geopolitical weapon—created and funded by Alphabet, Google’s parent company—with one job: controlling the internet under the guise of stopping “hate,” “misinformation,” and “extremism.”

The average person still thinks Big Tech is just about search engines, smartphones, and funny cat videos. But that’s a 2010 mindset. We’re living in a digital surveillance regime where private companies are doing what the NSA only dreamed of—reading our minds, predicting our actions, and rewriting the definition of “truth” in real time. And Jigsaw is leading the charge.

Originally launched as “Google Ideas,” Jigsaw’s mission evolved from online safety to psychological warfare. Their most well-known product, the Perspective API, is being used by media sites, comment platforms, and social networks across the web. Here’s how it works: every time you type a sentence, the system uses AI to rate how “toxic” your words are. And based on that rating, your content can be auto-hidden, flagged, or banned altogether—before anyone even reads it.