We’re at a tipping point in this country—a moment where we could actually see change, REAL change, in the agencies that have been poisoning us for decades. For years, we’ve been crying out against the corruption at the FDA, CDC, NIH, and USDA, but we’ve been ignored, silenced, brushed off by the very people who are supposed to protect us. Chronic disease has turned into an epidemic, families are crushed by medical debt, and Big Pharma, Big Food, and Big Ag keep getting richer while we get sicker. And now, we’ve finally got someone on the inside who actually has the guts to tear down these corrupt institutions: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Let’s be clear. Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” sounded good, but talk is cheap if nothing changes.

is the real deal. He’s spent his career battling the powerful interests that have taken over our health system, and he knows the inner workings of these agencies better than anyone. He’s not afraid of Big Pharma or the USDA or the CDC, and he’s certainly not afraid to call out the cronies that keep Americans chained to their drugs and chemical-laden food.

But here’s where it gets dicey. According to recent CNN reports (and yes, take that source for what it’s worth), there are rumblings within Trump’s inner circle. Some of his closest advisers are trying to drive a wedge between him and Kennedy, aiming to keep RFK Jr. from having any real authority if he’s brought onto the team. They want him neutered, toothless—basically an “adviser” with no power to make the actual changes we need. And why? Because they’re afraid. They know he’ll shake things up, and they’re scared stiff of upsetting the Big Pharma and Big Ag lobbyists that fund their precious campaigns.

Now, with Susie Wiles, Trump's new Chief-of-Staff, in the picture, we’re seeing even more potential roadblocks to real reform. Wiles has deep ties with Big Pharma, particularly with Pfizer, raising serious questions about where her loyalties truly lie. Her connections to one of the very companies Kennedy is committed to standing up against could explain why there’s resistance within Trump’s inner circle to giving RFK Jr. the authority he needs. It’s no surprise that Big Pharma wouldn’t want Kennedy—a known critic and disruptor—at the helm of any reform. With Wiles positioned so close to Trump, we should be asking: are her allegiances to American families or to the pharmaceutical giants who stand to lose billions if Kennedy dismantles their influence in the FDA, CDC, NIH, and USDA? This insider game is exactly what Kennedy has spent his life fighting, and we must not let Wiles’ pharma connections undermine his mission.

This is exactly why we need to speak up—loud and clear. If we’re serious about seeing Trump’s promises come to life, we have to demand that RFK Jr. is given the freedom to tackle these corrupt agencies head-on. Trump needs to know that if he brings RFK Jr. on board, it can’t be as some politically neutered advisor. No, we want RFK Jr. with the authority to dismantle, reorganize, and reform these agencies from the ground up. Enough is enough.

Make no mistake: our health, our freedom, and the future of our children are on the line here. The chronic disease epidemic is devastating American families, and if Trump’s inner circle can’t handle giving power to the one guy who could actually change things, they need to get out of the way. This isn’t just a political game—this is life or death for millions of Americans. We’re sick of empty promises, and we’re tired of getting the same corporate-driven “solutions” that solve nothing.

Thanks for reading Jeff Dornik's Freedom Files! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Trump supporters: let’s make it clear that we won’t stand by and let anyone clip RFK Jr.’s wings. We’ve been betrayed by these agencies for too long. It’s time to end the reign of Big Pharma and Big Ag over our health once and for all. So let’s hold Trump’s feet to the fire and demand that RFK Jr. is empowered to make real, lasting changes.

The time for talk is over. It’s time to take action.

If you’re tired of watching cancel culture dismantle the foundation of our faith and freedoms, then it’s time to pre-order Cancel-Proof Christianity by Bobby Lopez. This isn’t just another book about cancel culture—it’s a Bible-based blueprint for creating a self-sufficient Christian community that doesn’t rely on a world that hates God. Covering everything from cancel-proofing our families and workplaces to our churches and media, Lopez digs into Scripture and lays out practical steps for Christians to build a life that can’t be canceled. Don’t wait—grab your copy and be part of a movement that’s going to reshape how Christians engage with the world.

Pre-Order Cancel-Proof Christianity

TRENDING ON PICKAX

Pickax Special Election Night Coverage - Pickax

Trump: ‘Bad Spots in Pennsylvania’ Amid Election Fraud Reports - Freedom First Network

Hospital Murders and Voter Fraud: The Supreme Court Case That Could Change Everything - Steel News with Ann Vandersteel

Arizona 2020 Election Was a Sham… Trump Won by 34,652 Votes - Save My Freedom with Michele Swinick

Naomi Wolf Exposes What Pfizer Doesn’t Want You to Know About Vaccine Trials and Hidden Data - The Radical Republicans with Jarome Bell

Government Drills, Mysterious FEMA Camps, and What They’re Not Telling Us - Steel News with Ann Vandersteel

Eric Carroll Reveals How Family Courts are Tearing Fathers Away From Their Kids - Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner

Freedom Without the Filters: Pickax Integrating with Rumble Videos Means No More Algorithmic Roadblocks - Pickax News

Americans Brace for Post-Election Unrest - Freedom First Network

Donald Trump is the 47th President of the United States - Voice of the Working Man with Matt Locke

Tired of Big Tech censorship and being silenced for speaking the truth? It’s time to join Pickax—the free speech social media platform that lets you say what needs to be said without fear of being de-platformed. Whether you're sharing news, your thoughts, or exposing the corruption of the system, Pickax is built to protect your voice and foster real conversations. No shadowbans, no arbitrary rules—just a community where free speech thrives. Sign up today and be part of the revolution in social media!