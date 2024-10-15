Let me make this crystal clear: the political elites in Washington have been bleeding this country dry for decades. They have been selling out America, our sovereignty, our freedom, and our future for their own gain. But something is about to change. The release of In Kilter’s new single Liberation Day—the first track from my new record label, The Anti-Label is an anthem for every citizen who’s sick and tired of being betrayed by the parasitic political class that’s rotting the very foundation of our nation.

We’ve all heard the talking heads drone on about how "important" each election is. But this time, it’s different. As the lyrics of Liberation Day proclaim, November 5th will be the most important day in the history of our country. Why? Because, we are on the brink of losing America as we know it. If we don't fight back, we won’t have a country left.

I’ve always believed that music can be a vehicle for truth, and In Kilter delivers the uncensored Truth using Donald Trump's own words: our nation is under siege. Kamala Harris and her puppet masters want to drag us into a full-blown banana republic where anarchy reigns and tyranny thrives. They want open borders, soaring crime, crippling inflation, and a gutted middle class. This isn’t just political rhetoric... it’s reality. You’re feeling it in your wallet, on your streets, and in the freedoms you once took for granted.

The song doesn’t pull punches. In Kilter echoes a truth we've all known: we did better in 2020 than 2016. Millions more Americans voted to stop this madness, but if you dare speak that fact, you're labeled a conspiracy theorist, a criminal, or worse. Well, guess what? I’m not going to tiptoe around the truth, and this song screams it from the rooftops. November 5th will be our day to take back what’s rightfully ours—our country, our sovereignty, and our future.

From sealing the border to stopping the migrant invasion, the lyrics spell out what needs to happen to save America. Starting on day one, there will be no more empty promises, no more political games. We’re going to see the largest deportation of criminals in U.S. history. We’ll crush inflation and make this country affordable again. We’re going to make America the energy giant it was always meant to be. This song paints a picture of that victory, and it’s a future we can claim—if we fight.

So why release this song now? Because it’s not just about music. It's about the message. This isn’t about profit. This isn’t about fame. This is about waking up America to the reality that we’re running out of time. The Anti-Label was created to reject the corporate, globalist stranglehold that the entertainment industry has on free speech. In Kilter’s Liberation Day is an anthem for those who refuse to bow to the corrupt system.

This is a soundtrack for patriots who still believe that America can be saved. November 5th, 2024, is our Liberation Day. It’s time to reclaim America, put this country first, and remind the world that we will not be silenced. Together, we will make America strong, proud, safe, free, and great again.

So if you're ready to stop playing defense and start taking back this country, listen to Liberation Day.

