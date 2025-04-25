History has always been shaped by those willing to stand when everyone else bows. The Sons of Liberty didn’t ask permission. The Founders didn’t apologize. And today, neither will we.

The movement that shattered the establishment narrative — the #WalkAway Campaign — is back with a vengeance. And I’m honored to announce that I’ll be emceeing the American Restoration Tour March & Rally this Sunday, April 27thin Beverly Hills, California — right in the belly of the progressive beast.

Yes, Beverly Hills — where the Left thinks they own the streets, the media, and the narrative. Not anymore.

Event Details:

MARCH : 1:00 PM sharp 📍 Meet at Chase Bank (Corner of N. Robertson Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd)

RALLY: 2:00 PM sharp 📍 Beverly Gardens Park

We’re coming together with Brandon Straka, Matt Gaetz, and a lineup of freedom-loving Americans who refuse to be silenced. We’re taking a stand against the leftist tyranny that’s been shoving censorship, cancel culture, and hatred for this country down our throats.

I’m not going to sugarcoat this: We are at war for the soul of America.

The radical Left has weaponized every institution — from Hollywood to Big Tech to the federal government itself — to destroy anyone who dares to think independently. They hate people like us because we refuse to bow, because we refuse to play their game of identity politics, victimhood, and Marxist garbage.

That's why the #WalkAway movement was and still is so dangerous to them. It exposes the lie that all Americans must conform to the radical Left to be relevant. It shows what real diversity looks like — diversity of thought.

And that’s exactly what we’re marching for.

If you can walk, walk with us. If you can only stand, stand with us. If you can only pray, pray with us.

But whatever you do — DO NOT SIT THIS ONE OUT.

Expect live music. Expect real Americans telling their real stories. Expect truth to be spoken so loudly that Beverly Hills will have no choice but to hear it.

We’re done playing defense.

We’re done apologizing for loving this country.

We’re done letting them steal our voice.

The silent majority is UNSILENT again.

If you believe in free speech, if you believe in civil dialogue, if you believe in the unshakable American spirit — you are needed.

Wear your WalkAway shirts. Carry your WalkAway signs. Bring your courage, your voice, your boldness.

Let’s march. Let’s rally. Let’s show the world that patriotism isn’t dead — it’s just getting started.

See you Sunday. Let’s make history.

Register for FREE