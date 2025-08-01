Look, I hate surprises just as much as the next guy, especially when it comes to communication. So here’s your heads-up…

Some of you are going to start getting emails from me that look a little different. They won’t be coming from Substack. They’ll be coming from Pickax.

Why? Because we’re building something that’s going to destroy the dependency on platforms like Substack and Mailchimp. We’re launching our own email newsletter feature inside Pickax.

That’s right… a fully integrated newsletter tool built into a free speech social media platform. This isn’t just some tacked-on feature. This is about empowering creators to build, communicate, and grow without needing Big Tech’s permission.

As the CEO, I’m the first one testing it out, so you're going to see some of these emails land in your inbox from Pickax instead of the usual Substack format. The message is still me. The content’s still unfiltered. Just coming from the platform I actually own and control. It’ll start small and slowly grow until I’m using Pickax exclusively for all of my email newsletters.

We’re building this because we’re done playing in their sandbox. They built the tools to silence us. We’re building new tools to make sure that never happens again.

And this is just the start. The Pickax newsletter system is going to:

Let you build your email list directly from your social media profile

Send out updates instantly without platform interference

Deliver your message without throttling or moderation

Sync perfectly with your feed so your followers never miss a beat

Offer new avenues of monetization for Creators

Once we roll it out to the full platform later this year, we’ll make it available to everyone. Real talk, it’s going to blow Substack out of the water.

And if you think I’m the only one over there, think again. We’ve got

,

,

,

,

and a whole bunch of other voices that actually matter. You know… the people the system hates.

So here’s what you need to do:

Sign up for Pickax if you haven’t already

Follow and subscribe to me on the platform so you don’t miss a thing

Keep an eye on your inbox… some of my emails will now come from Pickax while we test this thing out

This is not just about features… this is about freedom. It’s about cutting the leash and giving creators real independence again.

We’re not waiting for the system to change. We’re building the new one.

Time to get on board.