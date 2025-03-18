It’s time we meet in person, don’t you think?

Every time we get together, something powerful happens. We expose corruption, shatter lies, and equip ourselves with the tools to fight back. That’s exactly why the establishment is terrified of events like this. They don’t want us thinking critically. They don’t want us waking up. And they definitely don’t want us uniting in person.

So let’s do exactly that.

On March 29th, 2025, in Rochester, NY, the Summit for Truth & Wellness is bringing together the most fearless voices in medicine, globalism resistance, and truth-telling. And Pickax is proud to sponsor it—because we’re not just about free speech online. We’re about real-world action.

Why You Can’t Afford to Miss This

The medical cartel? Exposed.

The globalist takeover? We’ve got receipts.

The digital prison they’re building? It’s already happening.

Register for Summit for Truth & Wellness

And Shannon Joy is bringing in the best of the best to break it all down and arm you with the knowledge to fight back:

Pierre Kory, MD, MPA – The doctor who risked his career to tell the truth about life-saving treatments.

Dr Naomi Wolf – Relentlessly exposing the dangers of the COVID jab and government deception.

Mary Talley Bowden MD – Battling censorship to protect her patients and defend medical freedom.

Mary Holland ( Children's Health Defense ) – A tireless advocate for families injured by Big Pharma’s lies.

And because the war on truth isn’t just about medicine, they're adding a second powerhouse panel:

Aaron Day – Exposing the dangers of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

Sasha Latypova – Revealing how the military-industrial complex has infiltrated public health.

Warner Mendenhall – Teaching you how to fight back legally against government overreach.

Paul Stone – Breaking down the financial control mechanisms behind technocracy.

Jeff Dornik (that’s me!) – Connecting the dots on how Big Tech, Big Government, and Big Finance are colluding to silence us all.

Let’s be real... The world is at a breaking point. The elites want you silenced, sick, and controlled. This isn’t conspiracy theory—it’s happening in real time. But here’s the kicker:

They only win if we let them.

We’re not just exposing the system—we’re building solutions. That’s why this event isn’t just about talking—it’s about TAKING ACTION.

Will You Take a Stand?

If you think the government, Big Tech, and the pharmaceutical industry have your best interests at heart… this event isn’t for you.

But if you’re done being lied to, manipulated, and controlled? Then you need to be in Rochester on March 29th.

Get your tickets today—before it’s too late.

This is where it all begins. See you there.

Jeff Dornik

Founder & CEO, Pickax

Speaker, Summit for Truth & Wellness

P.S. The media won’t cover this. The government won’t endorse it. Because they’re afraid of what happens when people wake up. Don’t sit this one out. Join us.