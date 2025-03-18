If You’re Tired of Lies & Censorship, This Event Is for You
On March 29th, 2025, in Rochester, NY, the Summit for Truth & Wellness is bringing together the most fearless voices in medicine, globalism resistance, and truth-telling.
It’s time we meet in person, don’t you think?
Every time we get together, something powerful happens. We expose corruption, shatter lies, and equip ourselves with the tools to fight back. That’s exactly why the establishment is terrified of events like this. They don’t want us thinking critically. They don’t want us waking up. And they definitely don’t want us uniting in person.
Jeff Dornik's Freedom Files is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So let’s do exactly that.
On March 29th, 2025, in Rochester, NY, the Summit for Truth & Wellness is bringing together the most fearless voices in medicine, globalism resistance, and truth-telling. And Pickax is proud to sponsor it—because we’re not just about free speech online. We’re about real-world action.
Why You Can’t Afford to Miss This
The medical cartel? Exposed.
The globalist takeover? We’ve got receipts.
The digital prison they’re building? It’s already happening.
And Shannon Joy is bringing in the best of the best to break it all down and arm you with the knowledge to fight back:
- – The doctor who risked his career to tell the truth about life-saving treatments.
- – Relentlessly exposing the dangers of the COVID jab and government deception.
- – Battling censorship to protect her patients and defend medical freedom.
Mary Holland () – A tireless advocate for families injured by Big Pharma’s lies.
And because the war on truth isn’t just about medicine, they're adding a second powerhouse panel:
Aaron Day – Exposing the dangers of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
- – Revealing how the military-industrial complex has infiltrated public health.
- – Teaching you how to fight back legally against government overreach.
- – Breaking down the financial control mechanisms behind technocracy.
Jeff Dornik (that’s me!) – Connecting the dots on how Big Tech, Big Government, and Big Finance are colluding to silence us all.
Let’s be real... The world is at a breaking point. The elites want you silenced, sick, and controlled. This isn’t conspiracy theory—it’s happening in real time. But here’s the kicker:
They only win if we let them.
We’re not just exposing the system—we’re building solutions. That’s why this event isn’t just about talking—it’s about TAKING ACTION.
Will You Take a Stand?
If you think the government, Big Tech, and the pharmaceutical industry have your best interests at heart… this event isn’t for you.
But if you’re done being lied to, manipulated, and controlled? Then you need to be in Rochester on March 29th.
Get your tickets today—before it’s too late.
This is where it all begins. See you there.
Jeff Dornik
Founder & CEO, Pickax
Speaker, Summit for Truth & Wellness
P.S. The media won’t cover this. The government won’t endorse it. Because they’re afraid of what happens when people wake up. Don’t sit this one out. Join us.
Awesome lineup!