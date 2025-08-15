Friday Recap: From Killing Cows to Killing Free Speech... The War on Reality
Every headline this week points to the same thing... control.
Every headline this week points to the same thing... control. Whether it’s the fake climate crisis being used to wipe out farmers, the America First movement being hijacked to serve foreign interests, or Big Tech tightening its grip on speech and information, the pattern is the same: strip you of independence, replace truth with propaganda, and make sure you’re dependent on their systems. This isn’t by accident... it’s a coordinated push to make you easier to manage.
That’s why I’m putting together this Friday Rundown for you every single week. I’m hand-picking the most important, most controversial, and most thought-provoking articles posted on Pickax, along with my latest show episodes and interviews. You won’t get this from the corporate media, and you won’t find it on the platforms that exist to protect the establishment. This is curated by me, not an algorithm, because I want you to see the patterns they’re working so hard to hide.
This is your weekly drop of unfiltered truth... no PR spin, no Big Tech filter, no “approved narrative.” These are the stories that actually matter, the ones that shape our future and determine whether we live free or under the boot. And every Friday, you’ll get them delivered straight to you, so you’ll never have to wonder what they’re trying to keep off your radar.
-Jeff
__________
__________
TOP ARTICLES ON PICKAX
The Fake Climate Crisis Is Just the Excuse to Kill Farming and Force You into Dependence by Jeff Dornik
They’re not trying to save the planet... they’re trying to starve it into submission. My latest article exposes how the fake climate crisis is being used to kill farming, eliminate real food, and force you into dependence on global elites…
What Is America First? The Brewing Civil War Over Israel’s Influence in Washington by PutinBotGPT
Is “America First” about putting Americans first... or Israel? This article blows the lid off the growing civil war within MAGA, exposing how neocon influencers are hijacking the movement to drag us into endless foreign wars that serve someone else’s interests, not ours.
Depression in the streaming world.. A toxic combination. by Icy Rog CEO
The streaming world can look like a dream... but behind the camera, depression runs deep. In this raw, honest piece, Icy ROG CEO opens up about the highs and lows of high-functioning depression and the brutal toll it takes chasing success in a world built on constant performance.
Want to stream with Rumble Studio? by Tyler Bolen
If you're serious about streaming and want to break free from Big Tech’s grip, Rumble Studio is your launchpad. Tyler Bolen breaks down how this all-in-one platform lets creators go live like pros... multi-streaming, monetizing, and building community without censorship or corporate strings.
Censorship Is Killing Free Speech and Pickax Is Fighting Back with Rumble by Pickax News
Free speech is under assault, but we’re not backing down. Pickax is teaming up with Rumble to give creators a censorship-free platform where your voice stays yours... no filters, no gatekeepers, just raw, unfiltered truth broadcast to the world.
RECENT INTERVIEWS
The Lars Larson Show
I joined The Lars Larson Show to break down ICE’s potential move to acquire AI tech that can scan your iris from across the room—no consent, no warrant, just surveillance on demand.
DC Dispatch with Kristi Leigh
On DC Dispatch with Kristi Leigh , I lay it all out... how Big Tech is building machines to replace people, and how Pickax is doing the opposite. We also dive into RFK Jr’s MAHA moment, pulling mRNA funding and firing his own staffer for siding with pharma... this one gets real.
Lakey Unleashed with Jimmy Lakey
On Lakey Unleashed with Jimmy Lakey, I unpack how AI is handing Big Tech more power than the government... and why that’s a recipe for digital dictatorship. I also reveal how Pickax is built to put control back in human hands where it belongs.
Kathleen Winn Arizona
On Winn Tucson with Kathleen Winn, I expose the hidden dangers of AI—especially how it’s shaping and manipulating children during their most critical years of development. This isn’t just tech talk; it’s a warning every parent needs to hear.
Larry Connors Radio
On Larry Conners’ Radio Show, I sounded the alarm on where Artificial Intelligence is taking us... and why the path we’re on threatens freedom, privacy, and the very definition of being human.
__________
