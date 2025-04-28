If there’s one thing that terrifies the radical Left more than anything else, it’s people thinking for themselves. That became painfully obvious yesterday as the WalkAway Movement’s American Restoration Tour came marching through the heart of West Hollywood and Beverly Hills — and I had the honor of standing front and center as the event’s emcee.

Let’s start with a little context: Just days before our peaceful rally for independent thought and personal liberty, the city of West Hollywood issued a statement condemning our event. According to them, we "don’t represent the values of West Hollywood." And you know what? They’re absolutely right. We don’t represent their perverted, divisive, identity-politics-driven agenda that insists you must vote Democrat based on which "victim group" they slot you into. We represent something better: individual freedom, self-respect, and God-given rights.

Our message was simple: Just because you're LGBTQ, Black, Latino, Asian, a woman, or anything else, doesn't mean you must be shackled to the Democrat plantation. You have a brain. You have a soul. You were made in the image of Almighty God, and your value is found in that — not in how the DNC labels you.

Now, of course, when truth shows up in a place that has been captured by lies, hell breaks loose. As we marched peacefully through West Hollywood, we were met by an angry mob of LGBTQ activists, far-left agitators, and full-blown Antifa foot soldiers. They hurled insults, lies, and venom at us. You could spot the professional agitators in the crowd — the ones baiting us to respond with violence, hoping to spark a viral moment they could twist into another fake narrative.

But guess what? We didn’t take the bait.

We stood our ground with peace, tolerance, and real love for our fellow Americans — even the ones who hate us.

As we crossed into Beverly Hills, it was like stepping out of darkness into light. Police escorts kept the few lingering protesters at bay, and our rally went forward with boldness and joy. The contrast couldn’t have been clearer: On one side, seething rage and hate. On the other, smiles, hope, and true diversity.

The WalkAway crowd was electrifying. Brandon Straka, former Congressman Matt Gaetz, Gothix, rock legend Cherie Currie, Natalie Beisner, Emily Wilson, Roxanne Hoge, Mikey Harlow, Karen Siegmund, Shiva Bagheria, Jairo Tomico, and Joe Lisuzzo absolutely brought the fire. Every speaker echoed the same revolutionary idea:

You are not a group. You are not a label. You are an individual made by God and endowed with inalienable rights.

Meanwhile, the opposition managed to prove every point we made. When they couldn't argue with our ideas, they resorted to harassment and violence. One deranged protester even broke through the barriers, got physical, and was immediately arrested — hats off to the Beverly Hills Police Department for acting quickly and professionally.

I can’t say enough about Brandon Straka and the WalkAway Movement. In a world where too many "conservative leaders" chase clout and social media fame, Brandon does the hard work. He leads by example, waking up the masses trapped inside the Democrat cult. Not by force. Not by manipulation. But by shining a light on the truth. It’s working. And the establishment knows it.

This fight isn’t about replacing one set of tyrants with another. It's about awakening Americans to the truth that freedom is personal, freedom is individual, and freedom is worth fighting for. Brandon gets that. WalkAway gets that. And yesterday, everyone in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood who witnessed our march got a front-row seat to the next chapter in America’s restoration.

We need more of this. More rallies. More marches. More courageous truth-telling. The time for silence is over. The American soul is on the line — and I, for one, refuse to back down.

If you're tired of being told who you are, how you have to vote, and what you're allowed to think... maybe it's time for you to WalkAway, too.

Click here to get involved with Brandon Straka and the WalkAway Movement.