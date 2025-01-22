The America we once knew—a land rooted in biblical principles, unwavering freedom, and a commitment to personal responsibility—has been hijacked by a destructive agenda. This isn’t just a political war; it’s a spiritual one. The Left has infiltrated every institution imaginable—schools, media, government, and yes, even the church. Their goal? To uproot everything sacred and replace it with a godless, authoritarian state.

We’ve seen it unfold before our very eyes. The Biden-Harris administration was a prime example of how deeply entrenched corporate interests and progressive ideologies have become in our nation’s capital. Their policies turned America into a laboratory for globalist experiments, using social justice as their cover. But now, with Donald Trump back in the White House, there’s finally a chance to reverse course—but only if we stay vigilant.

The Left doesn’t just hate America; they hate the values that made America great. Traditional marriage, the sanctity of life, parental rights—these are all under assault. Just look at California’s recent legislation that attempts to strip parents of their rights if they dare to oppose radical gender ideology for their children. This is nothing short of state-sponsored child abuse.

And what about the church? The progressive Left has wormed its way into seminaries and pulpits across the country. Preachers once called for repentance and revival; now they promote Critical Race Theory and climate activism as if they’re gospel truth. This is the poison that’s weakening the Body of Christ from within. We need pastors and leaders with the courage to stand on God’s Word, no matter how much backlash they face.

Let’s talk about one of the most dangerous forms of corporate capture—Big Pharma. For decades, they’ve used fear and manipulation to push their products, whether it’s unnecessary vaccines or addictive drugs. The COVID-19 pandemic was their crowning achievement, a perfect storm of media hysteria, government overreach, and medical tyranny. And guess what? They’re not done yet. The new mRNA technology is being pushed into everything from flu shots to food production. It’s time to wake up and say, “Enough!”

While the Left screams about CO2 and pushes their green energy grift, they conveniently ignore the elephant in the room: weather manipulation. Programs like geoengineering and cloud seeding aren’t conspiracy theories—they’re well-documented realities. Why isn’t this front-page news? Because acknowledging it would expose the global elites who profit from controlling our weather patterns while blaming us for "climate change."

Here’s the bottom line: we are in a battle for the soul of America. But this isn’t just about preserving our freedoms—it’s about standing before God with clean hands and a clear conscience. We can’t just sit on the sidelines anymore. It’s time to take action.

That’s why I’m calling on all patriots to join me in this fight. We need to expose the lies, defend the truth, and take back our institutions. One way you can help is by supporting my work. Through my GiveSendGo campaign, we’re raising funds to continue spreading the message and equipping believers to stand firm.

As a thank-you, any donation of $50 or more will receive a signed copy of my book, Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America. This book is a roadmap for understanding how we got here—and more importantly, how we can fight back. Co-authored with Pastor Greg Locke, Denise McAllister, Dr. Michael Brown, Pastor Ken Peters, and others, this book dives deep into the Left’s infiltration of the church and lays out a strategy to reclaim it.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. The battle lines are drawn, and there’s no neutral ground. Will you stand for freedom, faith, and truth? Will you fight to preserve the nation that God Himself ordained? The time is now. Let’s make history together. Visit my GiveSendGo and join the fight today.

Remember: they only win if we stay silent. Let’s make sure they never have the chance.

