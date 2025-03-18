They told us to trust the science, but what they really meant was "trust the billion-dollar pharmaceutical cartel running our healthcare system into the ground." In the latest episode of The Jeff Dornik Show,

and I pull back the curtain on Big Pharma’s chokehold over medicine, exposing the corporate capture of our healthcare system and the blatant suppression of life-saving treatments like ivermectin. The same system that gaslit the world into believing that experimental mRNA shots were “safe and effective” is now doubling down with new gene-altering therapeutics, pushing us further into a dystopian, transhumanist future where bodily autonomy is just a relic of the past. If you think this is just about health, think again—this is about control.

Dr. Kory doesn’t just talk theory—he’s on the frontlines of medical freedom, challenging the medical establishment’s lies about cancer, vaccines, and chronic disease. We discuss how the real epidemic isn’t viruses but the toxic chemicals, genetically modified foods, and government-sanctioned medical malpractice that are making Americans sicker than ever. From cancer treatments Big Pharma doesn’t want you to know about to the disastrous mRNA agenda being pushed under the guise of cancer research, this episode breaks down the medical war being waged against us. And let’s be clear—this isn’t just about policy failure; this is a deliberate, systemic assault on human health designed to create lifelong pharmaceutical customers.

And while the media keeps parroting talking points about a “measles crisis” and “vaccine hesitancy,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is in the trenches at HHS, dismantling the very corruption that allowed these medical atrocities to flourish in the first place. For those impatiently wondering why he hasn’t banned mRNA yet—understand the enemy. This isn’t a battle won overnight. The deep state pharma cartel has had decades to infiltrate our health institutions, and now, for the first time, we have someone on the inside fighting to dismantle their grip on our bodies and our freedoms. So if you’re ready to break free from the lies and take back control over your health, tune in now—before they try to silence the truth yet again.

