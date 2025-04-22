If Donald Trump is serious about saving America, he must call for the immediate end of Real ID. It’s not security, it’s surveillance. It’s not protection, it’s control. Real ID is the Deep State’s dream to track and enslave us. There is no middle ground. End it now. Throughout American history, the government has found new and creative ways to strip away our freedoms under the guise of protecting us. From the Patriot Act after 9/11 to the COVID lockdowns of 2020, fear has always been their favorite weapon. And now, here we are again, staring down another Trojan horse of tyranny: the so-called "Real ID."

I had the chance to join Jarome Bell on The Radical Republicans, and let's just say we didn’t hold back. Jarome laid it out perfectly when he said, "What good is your freaking real ID going to do because they're already here?" Exactly. The invasion has already happened. Real ID isn’t about keeping us safe. It’s about control.

Let's be blunt: Real ID is one massive, dystopian data grab. They’re not trying to protect you. They’re trying to track you. It’s about herding every single American into a centralized database where your information—your social security number, your address, your biometric data—is just sitting there waiting for some hacker to download it with one click. And then what? Identity theft? Government surveillance? You tell me. It’s not a question of if this database gets breached—it’s when.

As I explained during the interview, "This is just one big data push in order to get all this information in a centralized database, which is actually putting us at more of a risk for a data breach or something like that by having that many names and information and social security numbers and everything all in one list. Are you kidding me?"

This isn’t conspiracy theory—this is documented history. Every centralized government system is a ticking time bomb. The only people benefitting from Real ID are the globalist tech oligarchs and their partners in Big Government who are drooling over the chance to own you like a digital asset. Wake up.

And let's not miss the deeper betrayal here. True conservatives should be demanding Voter ID, but the way to do it is not through forced, government-mandated Real ID programs. As I shared with Jarome, RFK Jr. had it right: "He would issue the post office in order to be able to get, basically be able to, obviously they verify and all that kind of stuff, but you could get a free passport ID at your local post office issued through the Secretary of State."

That’s the constitutional, voluntary solution. You want to vote? Show an ID—but the government offers a free one if you need it. No forced compliance. No massive data collection. No Big Brother.

Real ID is the polar opposite. It forces law-abiding Americans, who already have legitimate IDs, to spend more money just so the government can slap a gold star on their license and throw all their data into a honeypot of corruption and insecurity. "They’re requiring everybody that already has an ID to go buy another ID," I pointed out.

This is a betrayal of the very principles we claim to stand for as conservatives. And frankly, if Donald Trump is serious about his America First agenda, he needs to call for the immediate revocation of Real ID. "Donald Trump should call on this being revoked immediately ASAP," I said, because if he doesn’t, it signals he’s being sucked into the same AI and Big Tech agenda that seeks to dominate us all.

Look, I love that RFK Jr. and Trump are working together now to dismantle the Deep State. But we have to stay vigilant. Real ID is a Deep State dream. It is surveillance disguised as security. It is control disguised as convenience. And it must be rejected—loudly and immediately.

The question is simple: Do you want to be free, or do you want to be monitored like livestock?

There is no middle ground anymore.

It’s time to take a stand.

