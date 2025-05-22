Big Tech's at it again. Once more, DailyClout and

are being targeted—locked out, posts deleted, links wiped. Why? Because they dared to expose what the elites want buried. Truth. Real journalism. No fluff, no narrative, just hard facts.

They’ve been punished for reporting what no one else would touch:

They uncovered damning truths in the Pfizer Documents—data Big Pharma hoped you'd never see.

They revealed Silicon Valley’s hostile takeover of our health policy through Casey Means.

They helped write a model election integrity bill adopted by Wyoming and backed by President Trump himself.

They helped get dangerous COVID shots pulled from CDC recommendations for kids and pregnant women.

They stood up in Albany for the rights of New York’s fired first responders.

That’s the kind of work that gets you censored... when you’re on a compromised platform.

But not here.

On Pickax, we don’t silence truth. We give it a megaphone.

Dr. Naomi Wolf and the team at DailyClout are active right now on Pickax—and you need to be following them. Better yet, subscribe to DailyClout and get their latest reports and newsletters delivered straight to your inbox. No shadowbans. No algorithm games. Just truth.

👉 Follow DailyClout and Naomi Wolf on Pickax

👉 Subscribe to DailyClout on Pickax for uncensored news

👉 Share this with anyone tired of censorship

Pickax was built for this exact reason. To break the grip of Big Tech and put power back in the hands of the people.

Join the movement for truth and freedom—set up your account on Pickax today and follow powerful voices like DailyClout, Naomi Wolf, Shannon Joy, Children’s Health Defense, and countless others who refuse to be silenced.

Join Pickax