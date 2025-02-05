Let’s cut to the chase: The American people have been lied to—repeatedly. COVID-19 was a masterclass in government and corporate corruption, but it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The intelligence agencies? Rogue. The FDA and CDC? Captured. Big Pharma? They’re running the show. And the worst part? The media and Big Tech have been in on it from the start, silencing dissent and gaslighting the masses.

But you already knew that.

That’s why I brought on Senator Ron Johnson, one of the few in Washington willing to expose the truth. No talking points. No sugarcoating. Just cold, hard reality.

We’re talking about:

- The Deep State’s Relentless Stranglehold – How unelected bureaucrats sabotage presidents (yes, even Trump) and maintain their grip on power.

- COVID-19’s Criminal Cover-Up – How they lied about the origins, sabotaged early treatments, and pushed a deadly experimental shot—all to make a few hundred billion dollars.

- The CIA & FBI’s Dirty Secrets – From J6 to Epstein, these agencies cover their tracks under the guise of “national security.”

- Trump’s Battle to Dismantle the Machine – How RFK Jr. at HHS, Tulsi Gabbard at DNI, and Kash Patel at the FBI are the ultimate nightmare for the establishment.

- The War Machine’s Last Stand – How Ukraine, the Middle East, and our wide-open border are all connected in the globalists’ plan to destabilize America and keep us perpetually at war.

Here’s the bottom line: The Deep State isn’t giving up without a fight. They are terrified of Trump’s second term because this time, he’s bringing an army of patriots who know exactly how the game is played.

And you? You’re either part of the fight for truth, or you’re complicit in the lies.

This is the most explosive episode of The Jeff Dornik Show yet.

WATCH NOW



