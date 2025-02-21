The tides are turning, and the elites are panicking. In my latest appearance on The Rob Maness Show, we tackled the biggest threats to the American people—Big Pharma, corporate-captured media, toxic food, and the government’s obsession with covering up the truth. With

now leading the charge at HHS and President Trump backing the

, the days of pharmaceutical and chemical industry immunity are numbered. Liability protections for vaccine manufacturers? Gone. Pesticide companies poisoning us with no consequences? Exposed. The media running cover for Big Pharma while silencing dissent? Over. The establishment has spent decades gaslighting us, censoring us, and forcing their toxic products into our bodies—and now, they’re running scared.

We broke down how Kennedy’s leadership at HHS is already shaking the system. The NIH has the data on vaccine injuries, but they’ve buried it for decades. RFK Jr. is going to pull the real numbers, and once the truth is out, lawsuits will follow. The pharmaceutical industry has been shielded from liability since the Reagan era, but that’s coming to an end. The same applies to the food industry. While Europe bans toxic chemicals in food, the U.S. population is drowning in chronic illness—autism, obesity, diabetes, and neurological disorders that barely existed a few generations ago. Now we know why. It’s not just bad luck. It’s a deliberate poisoning of the American people. We exposed how these industries have bought off politicians, infiltrated regulatory agencies, and manipulated the public into believing they’re the good guys. It’s time for real accountability.

But this war on truth isn’t just about food and medicine—it’s about the media’s iron grip on the narrative. Legacy media is collapsing under the weight of its own lies, and independent networks like

are rising to replace them.

and I agreed:

. The fight against censorship is just beginning, and

are providing a

where the truth can actually be heard. The establishment is panicked because they know what’s coming. RFK Jr. and Trump are

. The only question is:

Are you ready to fight back?

Watch Now

Big Tech has spent years silencing independent voices, crushing dissent, and rigging the game against truth-tellers like you. They’ve deplatformed, demonetized, and shadowbanned the very people who built their platforms. ENOUGH. The Pickax Creator Summit is your chance to fight back. On Thursday, February 27th, Matt Couch and I will unveil the future of free speech content creation—a platform that doesn’t play by Silicon Valley’s rules. No censorship. No algorithmic suppression. No middlemen stealing your revenue. Just YOU, your audience, and real monetization opportunities. If you’re tired of playing defense while the tech overlords decide your fate, this is your call to action. Join us, learn how to THRIVE without Big Tech, and be part of the revolution.

Register Now!

RECOMMENDED POSTS

Maricopa County Elections Worker Pleads Guilty to Stealing Key FOB for Reprogramming Voting Machines - Rachel Alexander

Jack Maxey Drops Bombshell on Jonathan Pollard and the Israeli Spy Scandal Washington Ignores - Two Mikes with Dr Michael Scheuer & Col Mike

Eric Matheny Sees a Trump Reckoning That Will Send Traitors to Prison - Bob & Eric Save America

AZ House Passes Bill to Refer Measure to Ballot That Would Ban Vote Centers - Rachel Alexander

RFK Jr: Big Pharma’s Worst Nightmare Just Took Control of American Healthcare - Jeff Dornik

Paul Kevin Curtis Still Lives in Fear After Being Falsely Accused by the FBI - Kristi Leigh

Judge Likely to Dismiss Prosecution Against AZ's Alternate Electors, John Eastman and Others - Rachel Alexander

Court Reverses $75k in Attorney’s Fees Against Gosar, Finchem, and Kern Related to J6 - Rachel Alexander

Two New Bills Target the Corrupt State Bar of Arizona - Rachel Alexander

Tired of Big Tech censorship and being silenced for speaking the truth? It’s time to join Pickax—the free speech social media platform that lets you say what needs to be said without fear of being de-platformed. Whether you're sharing news, your thoughts, or exposing the corruption of the system, Pickax is built to protect your voice and foster real conversations. No shadowbans, no arbitrary rules—just a community where free speech thrives. Sign up today and be part of the revolution in social media!

Sign up for Pickax