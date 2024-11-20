We’re at a crossroads. The mainstream media is a propaganda machine, Big Tech controls the narrative, and the truth is buried under mountains of censorship and corporate interests. But guess what? We don’t have to sit back and take it anymore.

We Are the Media Now.

Pickax isn’t just a social media platform. It’s a place where you get to tell the stories, you control the narrative, and you can reach the world without censorship. It’s time to stop consuming the lies and start creating the truth.

Here’s how you can take action right now:

1. Create Your Pickax Account Today

Every great movement starts with a first step. Join the Pickax community, where truth-seekers and freedom fighters are building the future of media.

Thanks for reading Jeff Dornik's Freedom Files! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

2. Get Verified

Stand out and show the world that you’re the real deal. Verification isn’t about elitism—it’s about trust and credibility. Build your audience with confidence knowing people can trust your voice.

3. Become a Creator

Want to earn money while spreading truth? On Pickax, creators have the power to monetize their content without censorship or gatekeeping. Whether it’s videos, articles, or other content, you can turn your passion into profit while making an impact.

4. Start Writing Articles

This is your chance to challenge the narrative. Use Pickax to write articles that expose corruption, highlight solutions, and give your audience the truth they’re starving for. Imagine if every voice of reason, like yours, came together to take back the public square. That’s the power of Pickax.

Why Now?

The battle for truth has never been more urgent. We’ve seen the lies spread about elections, the economy, vaccines, climate manipulation—you name it. They want to control what you think, but they can’t control what you write.

Share Jeff Dornik's Freedom Files

The media landscape is shifting. We don’t need CNN, Fox, or any corporate-run outlet to tell us what’s happening. We are the media now.

It’s time to take action.

Sign up for Pickax today

Get verified, become a creator, and start writing your first article.

Together, we can build something that lasts. Something real. Something unstoppable. Let’s make history, one post, one article, one truth at a time.

See you on Pickax,

Jeff Dornik

CEO, Pickax

Refer a friend

P.S. Every movement has its leaders. Will you be one of them? Start creating today and show the world what the truth really looks like.