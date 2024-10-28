Here’s the brutal truth: America’s survival doesn’t hinge on Donald Trump winning in 2024. If we really believe that, we’re setting ourselves up for failure and playing right into the left’s hands. The deep state, mainstream media, and Big Tech are all invested in making us think that if Trump loses, America’s done for. That’s how they keep us compliant and afraid, instead of strong and determined. Yes, Trump’s election matters—I’d argue he’s essential for shaking up the system. But thinking that America rises or falls on one election alone only distracts us from the bigger battle.

We have to realize that the true enemy is complacency. Propaganda, censorship, and manipulation are the tools of those in power, and they’re using them to lull us into apathy, to make us feel like our vote is our only voice. But that’s a lie. Our real power lies in standing up against the lies, waking others up, and creating a cultural shift that refuses to accept tyranny as the status quo. Trump and RFK Jr. could make a powerful team to combat the corporate capture of our government, but even they can’t change America unless we, the people, demand it and take action.

Even if the unthinkable happens—if Kamala Harris somehow ends up in the Oval Office—America isn’t done unless we give up. Tyranny thrives on our resignation and despair. We don’t need a civil war, and we don’t need chaos; we need to keep our eyes on the bigger picture and rally others to the truth. America’s future is ultimately determined by us, not one election cycle. That’s why, no matter what happens in 2024, we’ve got to keep the fight going, waking people up to the lies and pushing back against the system that’s trying to control us.

