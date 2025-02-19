AI, mRNA & Censorship: I'm Guest Hosting The Shannon Joy Show LIVE at 12pm ET!
The elites are replacing humanity with AI, hijacking your DNA with mRNA tech, and silencing every voice that dares to speak out. But today, we fight back.
I’m guest-hosting The Shannon Joy Show at 12pm ET —exposes the transhumanist agenda straight from government docs, and Matt Couch & I reveal how Pickax is breaking Big Tech’s grip on free speech. They want total control… we’re taking it back.
" The Freemasons should control all men of every class, nation and religion, dominating them without obvious compulsion; uniting them through a strong bond; inspiring them with enthusiasm to spread common ideas; and with utmost secrecy and energy, direct them toward this singular objective throughout the world."
Adam Weishaupt, Munich 1765.
I saw a cartoon many years ago. In the first frame they introduced a husband an wife pair who owned a car manufacturing factory in the next 4 frames they extrolled the advanced robotics and lack of employees needed. In the last frame they drove off in a car saying "The only problem is we are the only ones who can afford to buy our car". Henry Ford had it right, employ people and pay them enough so they can afford to buy his products.