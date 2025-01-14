I just wrapped up a bombshell interview with Sahar on her podcast, Rethink with Sahar, and let me tell you—it’s going to ruffle some feathers. We dove deep into the dark side of Big Tech, the sinister trajectory of AI, and how social media platforms have been weaponized to crush free speech.

The core of our conversation? My social media platform, Pickax, and why it’s radically different. We’re not just a free speech platform—we’re a home for creators. No more algorithms meddling with your audience, no more censorship, no more games. If you’re a creator who’s been silenced, shadowbanned, or forced to jump through hoops just to reach the followers you’ve already earned—Pickax is for you.

But that’s not all. Here’s what we tackled:

AI Gone Rogue : How Big Tech is using AI to steal your creativity and replace humanity with algorithms. Spoiler: They’re not just taking your data—they’re taking your essence as a human being.

Neuralink and Transhumanism : Elon Musk’s dream of blending humans with machines—and why it’s not just science fiction, but a potential nightmare for humanity.

The Death of Struggle: Why AI-driven “solutions” are robbing us of the very thing that makes us human—the ability to grow, innovate, and overcome.

I know these are uncomfortable truths. But someone needs to say them.

And here's where things get practical: Pickax is live. You can join today and start taking back your voice. Content creators can monetize their work without Big Tech deciding whether or not they’re “worthy” of an audience. And we’ve got some killer features in the pipeline, including email newsletters and mobile apps that will bypass the censorship-heavy moderation of Apple and Android.

This is a game-changer. Not just for social media, but for our society.

Watch the full interview here and then head over to Pickax to join the movement.

Are you ready to fight for your freedom of speech?

P.S. What’s your take on AI replacing human creativity? Post in the comments—I read every reply. Let’s have a real conversation, the way it should be.

Watch the Full Episode

