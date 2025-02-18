For decades, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been nothing more than a puppet for Big Pharma, the CDC, the FDA, and every corrupt health bureaucrat looking to cash in on human suffering. But that’s about to change. With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm, we’re finally going to see real reform—something the establishment fears more than anything.

RFK Jr. isn’t just another politician. He’s a warrior. He’s spent his life taking on corporate corruption, exposing the lies of the pharmaceutical industry, and fighting for the health and freedom of the American people. And now, as Secretary of HHS, he has the power to do something about it.

Here are five things I believe RFK Jr. is going to accomplish—and why the Deep State is absolutely terrified.