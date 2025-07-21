America was founded on the principles of freedom, personal responsibility, and self-governance. Yet here we are in 2025, and most Americans are still shackled to a corrupt, government-controlled healthcare system designed to enrich Big Insurance and Big Pharma. Let’s be clear: the traditional health insurance model is a scam. It’s not designed to provide healthcare… it’s designed to maximize profit off your sickness and desperation.

For decades, we’ve been conditioned to believe that health insurance is a necessary evil. Without it, we’re told, you’ll be bankrupt the first time you break a bone or need surgery. But that’s a narrative pushed by the very corporations and government officials who stand to profit from your dependence.

My family said no thanks. We ditched health insurance entirely. Instead, we joined ShareRight Healthshare, a Christian-based healthcare-sharing ministry that puts us back in control of our healthcare decisions. And let me tell you… it was one of the best decisions we’ve made.

We don’t go to conventional MDs who are enslaved to insurance networks and the pharmaceutical industry. We see a Naturopath for primary care. We have a chiropractor who keeps our bodies aligned and healthy. When it comes to childbirth, we opted for a midwife and a home birth… not a hospital driven by fear and liability waivers. And if an emergency hits? We still have the freedom to walk into the ER or any specialist we choose. ShareRight gives us that flexibility without the bloated costs or red tape.

This is real healthcare freedom. ShareRight isn’t insurance. It’s a voluntary, faith-based community where members help share each other’s medical expenses. There are no networks telling you who you can or cannot see. No bureaucrats deciding whether your treatment is “necessary.” If it aligns with biblical ethics and basic eligibility, ShareRight members step up and share the cost.

The savings alone are staggering. Most families are saving between 30 to 50 percent compared to traditional health insurance. But for me, it’s not just about money… it’s about freedom and control. It’s about not having to jump through hoops just to see a practitioner that actually aligns with my health philosophy.

Let’s not forget the elephant in the room. The Left absolutely despises healthshares like ShareRight. They’ll call it unregulated. Dangerous. Unsustainable. Of course they will… because it’s outside of their control. Because it empowers individuals instead of institutions. And because it’s rooted in Christian values of charity, stewardship, and accountability, not government mandates.

They hate that we can opt out. That we can reject their pharmaceutical-driven model. That we can refuse to inject our kids with vaccines and still get quality care. That we can choose holistic, natural, and alternative healthcare without asking permission.

And that’s exactly why I love it.

If we’re going to take back control of our country, it starts with taking back control of our health. And that means exiting the insurance-industrial complex once and for all. If you’re serious about freedom, about personal responsibility, about protecting your family, then it’s time to consider ShareRight.

Go to ShareRight.org to learn more. Take back control of your healthcare. Stop funding the system that hates you. Be free.

