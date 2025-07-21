Jeff Dornik Unfiltered

Did the same...switched to medishare some years ago. Saved a ton of money.

Based on my observations, health insurance can and will turn a person into a lab rat, if they aren’t aware. Probably a crude way of saying it. But I’ve witnessed some horrific things happen to my family and friends who were insured. It’s a gravy train for the system. I have less than a handful of cousins and one uncle left in my entire family, due to the fact that they were “covered”. I had been a ‘self pay’ patient for thirty + years, until recently. My fiancé passed away and we had not yet finished moving my business from an hour away, so I knew that money would be tight for a little while. I got the BCBS free insurance until I could get my 5000 square ft. warehouse moved, organized and up and running. Doing it alone in a town where I know no one, so I knew it would take some time.

Last week, I had to drive myself to an emergency clinic for an ear infection that I had attempted to self treat for well over a month. Within the first five to ten minutes after getting into the exam room, they were about to shove Fentanyl into my veins. I felt so weak due to my ailment, I barely caught it in time. They still ended up giving me antihistamine and prescription strength Ibuprofen intravenously, with my permission. But then I soon realized that I couldn’t walk on that very easily at all. This was one of those places that shows a great deal of “hospitality”, if you catch my drift. So I looked around and saw that there were snacks everywhere and started eating them hoping to absorb the medication. Peanut butter crackers, trail mix … I think I even had a rice crispy treat or two.😂🤣

They had already said that they wanted to keep me overnight , but I declined. Right or wrong, I felt that they were trying to drug me so that I’d have to stay. I let them treat me with older antibodies. I told them that I didn’t want any of that “new fangled stuff” and after two cups of coffee, several snacks and a chicken sandwich later, I was out of there.

Fentanyl??? Really? I wasn’t in pain and I had told them that it was just severe discomfort. He then asked me to touch my ear and give him a number between 1-10. I said well, if I touch my ear, it’s about a six, but I’m not Carol Burnett. Kidding! I didn’t really say the Carol Burnett thing. 😆 But I did tell him that I had stopped wearing earrings, so it was a non issue. 🤷‍♀️

I was later told by friends that Fentanyl is their “go to” for this specific corporation.

1 more comment...

