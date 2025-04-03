In the early months of President Trump's return to the White House, we've seen a wave of bold and decisive actions that have reminded the American people what leadership grounded in patriotism truly looks like. Gone are the days of empty promises and bureaucratic inertia. This administration has wasted no time in taking a sledgehammer to the corruption, inefficiency, and globalist entanglements that have plagued our nation for far too long. It's been a welcome return to an America First agenda—one that prioritizes the needs of our citizens over the interests of multinational corporations and unelected bureaucrats.

What’s especially refreshing is the administration’s unapologetic embrace of transparency and accountability. President Trump isn’t playing politics as usual—he’s exposing it. From unearthing financial mismanagement buried deep within federal agencies to calling out the entrenchment of special interests, this White House is pulling back the curtain on just how deep the rot has gone. And rather than just exposing the problems, the administration is taking aggressive steps to fix them—cleaning house, replacing ineffective leadership, and instituting safeguards to prevent these abuses from continuing.

But this isn’t just about fixing what’s broken. It's about building something better—something more resilient, more faithful to the Constitution, and more responsive to the American people. The foundations being laid right now are not temporary solutions. They're strategic moves designed to restore power to the people, defend our national sovereignty, and reestablish the United States as a moral and economic force in the world—one that leads with strength, principle, and clarity.

This administration is doing what so many before it refused to: putting the interests of the American people above all else. And in doing so, it's setting a powerful example of what principled, patriotic governance actually looks like.

THE GOOD

Exposing Government Fraud and Waste

One of the most impressive and immediate wins of the Trump administration has been its full-throttle effort to expose and eliminate government fraud and waste. For years, Americans have watched as taxpayer dollars disappeared into a black hole of bloated bureaucracies, wasteful programs, and corrupt special interests. But now, for the first time in a long time, we have an administration that's not just talking about accountability—it’s delivering it. This is a government finally being forced to answer to the people who fund it.

President Trump made it clear from day one that business as usual in Washington was over. His directive to audit federal agencies and root out corruption wasn’t symbolic—it was operational. The administration has empowered whistleblowers, encouraged internal accountability, and tasked newly appointed agency heads with uncovering decades of mismanagement. The results are already staggering. We've learned just how rampant the inefficiency has become—and how desperately reform was needed.

One of the clearest examples of this is the work being done by the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk. While I have my concerns about Musk’s broader worldview—which I’ll get to later—there’s no denying the good work he’s done in cleaning up a bureaucracy that’s been hemorrhaging money for decades. Under DOGE's oversight, the Social Security Administration underwent a massive overhaul, including a comprehensive update of more than 10 million outdated records. This included marking thousands of individuals—some recorded as over 120 years old—as deceased, a simple yet critical step that had been inexplicably neglected for years.

The result? Fraudulent payments were stopped, efficiency increased, and confidence in the system began to be restored. This wasn’t just a bureaucratic win—it was a moral one. Every fraudulent dollar that gets cut off is a dollar that can be redirected to help actual Americans. It’s the kind of smart, common-sense governance we should expect, but haven’t seen—until now.

This approach sends a clear message: No more blank checks, no more golden parachutes for incompetence, and no more turning a blind eye to systemic waste. The American people deserve a lean, accountable government that works for them—not one that siphons off their hard-earned money to fund corruption. Thanks to this administration’s no-nonsense approach, we’re finally seeing what that kind of government looks like.

Strategic Appointments

Strategic appointments are often the clearest reflection of a president’s priorities—and in this case, President Trump’s choices speak volumes. These aren’t just names being slotted into bureaucratic roles to maintain the status quo. These are bold selections, each carrying the weight of reform, disruption, and accountability. Every appointment tells us one thing: this administration is dead set on dismantling the corrupt machinery of the Deep State and restoring a government that actually serves its people.

The appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services might be the most controversial—at least to the pharmaceutical-industrial complex—and that’s exactly why it’s so brilliant. Kennedy has spent his entire career challenging the influence of Big Pharma and standing up for medical freedom. His record on vaccine safety, environmental health, and fighting corporate overreach makes him a nightmare for the globalist health establishment and a hero to those of us who’ve long called for accountability in the public health sector. His leadership is already sending shockwaves through the system, as he begins to peel back the layers of corruption and restore integrity to an agency that’s been completely captured by special interests.

Then there’s Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence—a pick that shows this administration is serious about reevaluating our foreign policy priorities. Gabbard brings a rare blend of military experience, geopolitical understanding, and a refusal to be drawn into endless wars. Her non-interventionist stance represents a major shift from the reckless regime-change strategies that defined previous administrations. For years, our intelligence agencies have operated as political weapons and global chess players, rather than defenders of American security. Tulsi’s appointment signals a reset—one that places national interest above globalist entanglements.

And let’s not forget Kash Patel, now leading the FBI. His appointment sends a clear signal that the days of politically weaponized investigations and institutional cover-ups are over. Patel has a long track record of exposing corruption within the intelligence community, and now he’s in a position to purge the rot from within the bureau itself. For far too long, the FBI has operated like an untouchable fourth branch of government, more interested in protecting the establishment than upholding justice. With Patel at the helm, there’s a real opportunity to restore law enforcement that’s fair, impartial, and bound by the Constitution.

These strategic appointments are more than just personnel changes. They are declarations of intent. This administration isn’t interested in managing decline—it’s about leading a restoration. By choosing bold, independent voices over establishment insiders, President Trump has once again proven that he’s not here to make friends in Washington. He’s here to burn down the old system and build something far better in its place.

America First Foreign Policy

America First isn’t just a slogan—it’s a strategy. And under President Trump’s leadership, it’s the centerpiece of a foreign policy that puts the needs of the American people above the demands of global bureaucracies and freeloading allies. For too long, the United States has been the world's piggy bank and police force, financing international institutions that undermine our sovereignty and engaging in conflicts that have nothing to do with our national interest. That era is over.

The Trump administration has begun the difficult but necessary process of reevaluating every international agreement the U.S. is involved in. Trade deals, defense pacts, and global environmental accords are all being scrutinized through one lens: does this benefit the American people? If the answer is no, it’s being renegotiated or scrapped. Gone are the days of signing onto multilateral agreements just to appear “cooperative” on the world stage. This administration understands that our loyalty is to our Constitution, not to the United Nations or the World Economic Forum.

Take NATO, for example. President Trump has once again reminded our so-called allies that mutual defense isn’t a one-way street. Countries that have relied on American military protection while refusing to meet even the most basic financial commitments are being called out and held accountable. It’s not about abandoning alliances—it’s about making them fair. If our allies truly value American partnership, they need to put skin in the game.

This recalibration also applies to foreign aid. Billions of dollars have been sent overseas under the guise of humanitarianism or “strategic partnerships,” often with little oversight or tangible benefit to the U.S. That money is now being redirected toward rebuilding America—our infrastructure, our economy, and our people. It’s a simple concept: charity begins at home. And the American taxpayer should not be expected to fund other nations while our veterans sleep on the streets and our borders remain porous.

What this America First foreign policy really does is foster mutual respect. By demanding fair contributions and standing firm on American values, this administration is showing the world that respect isn’t bought with blank checks—it’s earned through strength and clarity. And make no mistake: the world is paying attention. Countries that once took advantage of our generosity are realizing that the United States under President Trump is not to be trifled with.

In short, this isn’t isolationism—it’s realism. It’s a foreign policy grounded in common sense and national interest. It’s a message to the world that the days of exploiting American generosity are over. We will still be a global leader—but on our terms, and in service of our people.

Border Security and Immigration

One of the clearest demonstrations of this administration’s commitment to the rule of law and national sovereignty has been its hardline stance on border security and immigration. While previous administrations either ignored the issue or paid it lip service, President Trump has returned to office with a renewed determination to solve this crisis once and for all. The message is simple but powerful: if you come to this country, you do it legally—or you don’t come at all.

The administration has wasted no time reinforcing our southern border, deploying both technology and manpower to shut down the conveyor belt of illegal crossings that has plagued our nation for decades. The wall is being expanded, border patrol is fully empowered, and the days of catch-and-release are over. Instead of enabling lawlessness through open border policies, this administration is empowering law enforcement to do their jobs and protect our communities from criminal activity, drug trafficking, and human smuggling operations.

Just as important has been the aggressive deportation of individuals residing in the U.S. illegally. In just the first few months, ICE has arrested over 113,000 individuals and deported more than 100,000, many of whom had criminal records or known ties to gang activity. This isn’t about cruelty—it’s about restoring order and upholding the law. Every illegal immigrant who is deported is one less strain on our welfare system, one less burden on our healthcare infrastructure, and one more job protected for legal American workers.

This tough but necessary approach also serves to protect the integrity of our legal immigration system. America has always welcomed immigrants—but we’ve also always expected them to follow the rules. By drawing a clear line between legal and illegal immigration, this administration is standing up for those who came here the right way, who waited their turn, and who respect the laws of this country.

At the heart of this policy is a deep respect for American workers. Illegal immigration undercuts wages, overwhelms public services, and floods the labor market with cheap, exploitable labor that benefits multinational corporations and harms blue-collar families. President Trump understands that protecting our borders is about more than just national security—it’s about economic justice. And finally, we have an administration that refuses to apologize for putting the American people first.

Leveraging Tariffs in International Negotiations

Leveraging tariffs as a core component of international negotiations is one of the most underappreciated yet effective strategies President Trump has employed to protect American economic interests. While globalists and media elites scream about “trade wars,” real Americans understand what’s actually happening: the United States is finally standing up for itself. We’re no longer letting foreign countries flood our markets with cheap goods while throwing up barriers to American products in return.

For decades, our trade policies were dictated by multilateral deals that benefited everyone except the United States. These so-called “free trade agreements” devastated our manufacturing base, sent jobs overseas, and empowered communist regimes like China to manipulate currencies, steal intellectual property, and exploit slave labor—all while our leaders turned a blind eye. President Trump has flipped that script. By slapping tariffs on imports from bad actors like China, Vietnam, and even the European Union—some as high as 46%—he’s sent a clear and unapologetic message: America will no longer play the sucker.

And it’s not just about punishing bad behavior. Tariffs are being used strategically, not punitively. They’re a bargaining chip—a way to force other nations to the table and compel them to actually live up to their obligations. When trading partners know that unfair practices will cost them access to the most powerful consumer market in the world, they start listening. They stop dragging their feet and start negotiating real, enforceable trade agreements that benefit both sides.

The results speak for themselves. American manufacturers are bouncing back. Jobs are returning. And foreign nations are realizing they can’t take advantage of us without consequences. We’re finally seeing balanced trade relationships that reward innovation and hard work, not just low wages and lax regulations. This is what real economic leadership looks like—prioritizing American workers, American industries, and American independence.

President Trump’s tariff strategy isn’t about isolating the U.S.—it’s about restoring fairness to a global system that’s been rigged against us for far too long. By wielding economic power as a tool of diplomacy, this administration is strengthening our position in the world, defending our sovereignty, and proving that we will no longer be a nation that negotiates from a place of weakness. We are reclaiming our seat at the table—not as beggars, but as builders of our own destiny.

THE BAD

As a tech CEO and founder of Pickax, a platform committed to free speech, I’ve spent years studying the trajectory of Big Tech’s ambitions—especially their obsession with artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and transhumanism. And while I applaud the Trump administration’s bold efforts to restore American sovereignty and dismantle government corruption, I can’t ignore a deeply concerning trend: the growing influence of a powerful coalition of tech oligarchs who are working to reshape humanity in their own image.

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Larry Ellison, and Jeff Bezos—these men control vast technological empires, and they’re increasingly operating as a unified front. Their shared vision leans heavily into centralized control, merging AI with government operations, pushing mRNA-based medical “solutions,” and even exploring ways to merge humans with machines. They may cloak these efforts in the language of innovation and progress, but the worldview underneath is something I fundamentally disagree with. It’s transhumanism over tradition. Global control over local autonomy. Technocratic governance over individual liberty.

These aren’t just tech upgrades—they’re philosophical battlegrounds. The integration of AI into government services, the development of digital IDs, AI-generated public policy, and the fusion of biotech with surveillance systems are creating a future where power is concentrated in fewer and fewer hands. And that’s not the direction we should be going—not if we care about the Constitution, God-given rights, or the dignity of human life.

So while we celebrate the righteous victories this administration is securing, we must remain alert. Just because a project promises efficiency doesn’t mean it protects freedom. And just because someone opposes the Deep State doesn’t mean they embrace the moral foundation required to safeguard liberty. Not every tech visionary is on our side. In fact, many are building the infrastructure of future tyranny.

DOGE's Artificial Intelligence Initiatives

The Department of Government Efficiency, under Elon Musk’s leadership, has quickly become a centerpiece of this administration’s effort to streamline Washington. From a purely operational standpoint, DOGE has already made waves—auditing outdated systems, cutting through red tape, and even catching fraud that previous administrations either ignored or enabled. There’s no question that government inefficiency has plagued our nation for decades, and it’s refreshing to finally see someone with the technical prowess and boldness to take on that monster. But while many are celebrating this rapid integration of Artificial Intelligence into government operations, I believe it’s time we take a step back and ask a deeper question: at what cost?

In my recent Newsweek op-ed, I wrote, “Efficiency is important—but not at the cost of our sovereignty and freedom.” That wasn’t hyperbole—it was a warning. We’re watching as one of the most powerful technologies in human history is being embedded into the very structure of our federal government. AI is not just automating call centers or digitizing forms. It's beginning to shape policy, manage services, and even make decisions that impact real people’s lives. As someone who’s studied the evolution of AI in Big Tech, I know where this road can lead. And if we’re not careful, that road ends with a government that’s no longer run by people, but by code—opaque, unaccountable, and programmed by private interests.

Elon Musk has long warned about the dangers of unchecked AI, yet here we are watching him spearhead an unprecedented AI initiative inside the federal government. That irony shouldn’t be lost on any of us. Musk’s vision, while bold, is rooted in a fundamentally technocratic worldview that sees human limitations as bugs to be fixed. But government isn't a software problem to optimize—it’s a human institution meant to protect God-given rights and uphold the Constitution. Replacing human judgment with machine learning, even in the name of efficiency, risks sacrificing the very principles we’re supposed to be defending.

In the op-ed, I also emphasized, “We don’t need an AI bureaucracy telling us how to live our lives or how to interpret the Constitution.” That statement cuts to the core of the issue. Once AI becomes a policymaker—once algorithms are given the final say in who gets what service, what constitutes “hate speech,” or how regulations are enforced—we’ve crossed a dangerous line. The Founding Fathers never envisioned a government outsourced to machines. They believed in representative government, moral responsibility, and checks and balances. AI offers none of those. It offers speed and scale, yes—but it comes at the price of discernment, empathy, and accountability.

None of this is to say DOGE is entirely bad. In fact, I’ve praised many of the early wins in identifying waste and modernizing infrastructure. But the temptation to go all-in on automation must be resisted. As I wrote, “Technology should serve us, not replace us.” If DOGE becomes a vehicle for handing over power to AI under the guise of progress, we’ll have traded the tyranny of bloated bureaucracy for the tyranny of unaccountable algorithms. And that’s not a trade any freedom-loving American should accept.

Project Stargate: AI and mRNA Technologies

Project Stargate, a newly announced $500 billion initiative, is one of the most ambitious undertakings yet to emerge from the tech-government alliance. Backed by Oracle and its billionaire founder Larry Ellison, the project seeks to harness the power of artificial intelligence and mRNA technology to detect cancer early and develop rapid, personalized vaccines. On the surface, the promise sounds noble—after all, who wouldn’t want to eliminate cancer with advanced technology? But as with all things that sound too good to be true, there’s far more beneath the surface that demands scrutiny.

Ellison has been clear about his vision: an AI-driven system that collects massive amounts of health data in real time, analyzes it with machine learning, and generates personalized mRNA vaccines to preemptively fight diseases like cancer. This effectively creates a predictive health surveillance state—where your body becomes the data point, and your medical treatment is determined not by doctors, but by algorithms. That alone should give every freedom-loving American pause.

But the red flags don’t stop there. Larry Ellison’s long-standing ties to the intelligence community raise serious concerns. Oracle, under his leadership, was built in part with CIA funding. The very name “Oracle” was a reference to a CIA project, and the company has remained one of the largest government contractors in the intelligence and defense sectors. When Ellison, with his deep connections to the CIA, launches a program called Project Stargate, the alarm bells should be ringing.

It’s impossible to ignore the historic irony here. The CIA already ran a secretive initiative known as Operation Stargate during the Cold War. That program was focused on psychic phenomena, remote viewing, and unconventional intelligence-gathering techniques. While it sounds like something out of a sci-fi novel, it was real—and it speaks volumes about the intelligence community’s long obsession with pushing the boundaries of science and control. Now we’re seeing a new Stargate, this time blending AI and biotech under the pretext of public health. The parallels are too obvious to dismiss as coincidence.

Here’s the real danger: when you combine biotech, AI, and government power—especially under the influence of intelligence-linked billionaires—you’re creating a system with unprecedented potential for surveillance, coercion, and control. What starts as “cancer detection” can easily morph into genetic profiling, behavioral prediction, or even mandatory medical interventions. The same systems that monitor your health can be used to monitor your compliance.

We must not let the shiny promises of innovation blind us to the deeper implications. This isn’t just about curing disease—it’s about who controls your body, your data, and your future. If Project Stargate is allowed to proceed without strict constitutional and ethical oversight, we may soon find ourselves living in a medical technocracy where freedom is a distant memory. And with the intelligence community’s fingerprints all over it, you can bet this isn't just about health—it's about control.

Centralization of Power

The growing convergence between government functions and the ambitions of tech magnates like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and others is not just a passing concern—it’s a flashing red warning light. As these billionaires expand their reach from Silicon Valley into Washington, D.C., we’re witnessing the rise of a new kind of centralized power structure—one not bound by the Constitution, electoral accountability, or even public debate. This isn’t the traditional political class we’ve been fighting against for years. It’s something more insidious: unelected tech elites steering public policy through code, data, and predictive algorithms.

Elon Musk, for example, has often warned about the dangers of artificial intelligence, yet he's now one of its most aggressive implementers, embedding AI deep into the infrastructure of government through programs like DOGE. His vision of a future where work becomes “optional” may sound liberating on the surface, but it also implies a world where human labor—and by extension, human purpose—is obsolete. Meanwhile, Bill Gates has gone even further, stating that AI could replace doctors, teachers, and virtually all knowledge-based professions within the next decade. These aren’t fringe predictions—they're public admissions from the very people building the systems to make it happen.

But here's the truth: these men aren’t just offering technological tools. They’re offering a worldview. One where efficiency trumps morality, where centralization is sold as “progress,” and where humanity is seen as a problem to be managed, not a creation to be honored. It’s a worldview where “innovation” means erasing the traditional roles of family, faith, work, and local community in favor of algorithmic governance and AI-driven economies. That’s not innovation—that’s control disguised as convenience.

In my Newsweek op-ed, I wrote, “We must be vigilant to ensure that the tools designed to serve us do not become instruments of control.” That warning rings louder today than ever before. AI, robotics, and biotech, when merged with centralized databases and global digital IDs, form the backbone of a surveillance state far more powerful than anything Orwell imagined. And it’s not being built by tyrants in dark rooms—it’s being constructed out in the open by billionaires claiming to be saviors.

We’re being told this future is inevitable. That we must adapt or be left behind. But I reject that premise. We don’t need to surrender human dignity, free will, and our constitutional rights on the altar of technological efficiency. Technology should enhance freedom, not erode it. It should empower individuals, not replace them. If we don’t draw hard lines now, if we don’t question the motives and ideologies of those building these systems, we will wake up in a world where freedom is no longer the default—but the exception.

This is why we must fight not just for political reform, but for moral clarity. The centralization of power in the hands of a few unelected tech oligarchs is antithetical to everything this country stands for. And if we allow them to merge with the machinery of the state unchecked, the cost won’t just be jobs—it’ll be the very soul of our nation.

CLOSING THOUGHTS

While I hold Elon Musk in high regard for his brilliant mind, entrepreneurial drive, and disruptive innovation, I cannot blindly endorse the full scope of his vision for the future. There’s a difference between technological genius and moral clarity—and unfortunately, the tech world often leans heavily on the former while neglecting the latter. Musk’s enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and automation may be grounded in efficiency, but it fails to fully account for the deep human cost. The push toward making employment “optional” or trusting AI with life-altering decisions may excite transhumanist futurists, but it should deeply concern anyone who values work, purpose, and human autonomy.

The reality is that AI and robotics are rapidly transforming every sector of society—healthcare, education, law enforcement, governance, you name it. And while these tools can offer real benefits, their unregulated deployment by private corporations and government contractors threatens to create a society in which a handful of elites control the lives of billions. We are on the verge of a centralized, data-driven technocracy—one where algorithms determine opportunity, digital IDs restrict movement, and dissent is policed by machines programmed by ideologues. It’s not theoretical anymore. It’s happening.

We cannot allow ourselves to be lulled into compliance by the seductive appeal of convenience and speed. We must demand that every technological advance be held up to the light of constitutional principles, Christian ethics, and common sense. The Constitution was written for human beings, not for algorithms. Our freedoms are God-given, not AI-granted. If we do not draw the line now, the line will be drawn for us—by corporations that do not share our values, and by engineers whose moral compass may be calibrated more by efficiency than by truth.

The Trump administration is laying the groundwork for national renewal—but that path must include resistance to centralized technological tyranny. We must not just reform the system; we must reclaim it. That means building parallel structures, supporting platforms and projects that decentralize power, promote free speech, and prioritize human dignity over artificial efficiency.

The Trump administration is laying the groundwork for national renewal—but that path must include resistance to centralized technological tyranny. We must not just reform the system; we must reclaim it. That means building parallel structures, supporting platforms and projects that decentralize power, promote free speech, and prioritize human dignity over artificial efficiency.

That's exactly why I built Pickax. In a world increasingly dominated by AI-generated content, digital censorship, and data monopolies, Pickax is more than just a social media platform—it's a digital stronghold for free thinkers, creators, and citizens who refuse to be silenced by algorithms or manipulated by globalist ideologies.

