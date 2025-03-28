This Saturday, the globalists are going to hate what’s happening.

While they tighten the noose with digital IDs, AI surveillance, and transhumanist “upgrades” nobody asked for, we’re gathering the real resistance at the Summit for Truth & Wellness—and streaming it live, uncensored, and unfiltered on Pickax.

Mark your calendar: Saturday, all day.

Where? Pickax.

What to do? Log in—or set up your account now—and watch this epic event.

This is not your typical polite conservative conference where we all play nice and pretend the system still works.

This is war.

A war against technocracy.

A war against censorship.

A war against the pharmaceutical-industrial complex.

A war against the machine that wants to turn you into a data point and inject your kids with poison.

At Pickax, we’re not just about Freedom of Speech—we demand Freedom of Reach. If your voice is silenced, it might as well not exist. That’s why we built a platform where truth rises to the top, not corporate-sponsored propaganda.

And this Saturday, that truth will be front and center.

We’re livestreaming the entire Summit for Truth & Wellness—featuring voices they’ve tried to cancel, shadowban, and destroy. People like:

•

•

•

•

• Mary Holland

• …and a whole roster of warriors who refused to sell out.

I’ll be joining the first panel of the day, right alongside Dr. Naomi Wolf,

and others, tackling the unholy alliance between Big Tech, Big Pharma, and Big Government. We’ll be breaking down the rise of technocracy, the weaponization of AI, and the very real transhumanist agenda they’re trying to disguise as “progress.”

This isn’t theory. This is happening. Right now.

Want in on the conversation? Post your questions and comments during the livestream. This is your chance to speak directly to the frontlines of the fight.

And yes, the livestream will be pinned to the top of your Pickax feed all day Saturday. You literally can’t miss it—unless, of course, you’re still using a censored platform that pretends you don’t exist.

So here’s what to do:

1. Set up your Pickax account today.

2. Log in Saturday morning.

3. Watch the truth bombs drop all day long.

We’re done playing nice. We’re done asking permission. And we’re definitely done being silent.