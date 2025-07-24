On July 23, 2025, Donald Trump signed three executive orders aimed at setting the trajectory for the future of artificial intelligence. On the surface, they sound patriotic. They claim to fight DEI, support American innovation, and fast-track our technological growth. But once you get past the carefully crafted headlines, a darker reality emerges.

These executive orders do not empower the people. They consolidate power. They hand over the control of AI to a select group of corporations. And they create a government-backed infrastructure that can and likely will be turned against the very people it is supposed to protect.

Let’s take a closer look.