Transhumanism Is the New Tower of Babel and the Church Is Clueless

History doesn’t repeat, but it rhymes—and today, it’s sounding a lot like Babel 2.0. At Pickax’s Humanity First Summit, voices rang out that many in the church pews would rather ignore. But we can’t afford to stay silent anymore. What was once dismissed as conspiracy is now technological gospel for global elites. AI, transhumanism, centralized digital currencies—this isn't science fiction. It’s the blueprint for a post-human world. And the Church is still stuck arguing about pronouns.

That’s the hard truth. If your pastor is more concerned with hosting drag queen story hour than warning your kids about brain chips and AI surveillance, you need a new church.

“as Christians, we have to figure out how what we're gonna do with this... if we don't have an answer, we're gonna be as useless as… a rock on the street.”

The world’s marching toward total centralization—whether it’s digital ID, programmable currency, or mind-hijacking AI. And as

Look beyond the flashy headlines. This isn’t just a Silicon Valley feud. This is about who controls the future—God or the machine.

“we should very much be in support of decentralized technology… this is a battle between, right now anyways, Elon Musk and Sam Altman.”

We’re talking about men who believe humanity itself is outdated. These aren’t tinfoil hat concerns. These are public, on-the-record ambitions from people like Yuval Noah Harari who believe the Bible is “fake news” and want to “hack humans.” If your church isn’t equipping you to resist this madness, they’re failing you spiritually and intellectually.

As Sam rightly said, “pastors ought to be addressing artificial intelligence, transhumanism… You don't have to go through and pick up the manual of ChatGPT… You can simply grab basic core doctrines and contrast them and confront these ideas.” Exactly. Genesis 1:27 says we’re made in the image of God. Transhumanism says we’re glitches to be upgraded. You can’t reconcile those worldviews.

That’s not paranoia. That’s prophecy. Revelation speaks clearly of a system where no one can buy or sell without the mark. And we’re watching the infrastructure for that beast system being built in real time.

“churches need to be addressing this… to brace families for what is impending technologically… remind families that they may not want to be completely plugged into a system that the scripture says one day will turn against us.”

This is where it gets uncomfortable. Many churches are already compromised. Bought off by federal grants, 501(c)(3) muzzles, or the seductive lure of social justice heresies. These churches will not stand against transhumanism because they already bowed to transgenderism. They won’t oppose digital enslavement because they cheered on vaccine passports. And they certainly won’t defend your right to think freely while they outsource their sermons to AI.

Here’s the bottom line: the coming war isn’t just about technology. It’s about sovereignty—God’s over man’s, and man’s over machine. Every believer must decide whether to be molded in God’s image or remade in the technocrats’ vision.

The clock’s ticking. Pickax has lit the fuse with Humanity First. Now it’s on us. Stand up, speak out, and put your foot down. This isn't just another culture war skirmish. This is the final stand for what it means to be human.

Watch the full Pastors’ Panel from the Humanity First Summit: