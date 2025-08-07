I’m not here for niceties. I’m calling it what it is: the evangelical church has been hijacked... and Social Injustice exposes exactly how it happened.

Rev Thomas Littleton pinpoints the origin of the compromise: Rick Warren and his Leadership Network cohorts—Keller, Hybels, Stetzer—trained under Peter Drucker and Bob Buford’s “common good” vision. Their defining creed? “Doctrine does not matter.” That’s not innovation. It’s apostasy dressed in leadership chic.

The influence was surgical. Buford and Drucker armed megachurch pastors with management systems designed to scale ministries not by truthfulness but by attraction. Warren called Buford a “rare individual,” praising the Leadership Network as an “advance scout” for the emerging church movement. The result? Dialogue about “LGBTQ+ flourishing” crept into congregations via watered-down theology and glossy leadership journals. Littleton’s words cut deep: “LGBTQ+ flourishing craze”... and it’s not fading, it’s spreading.

There’s no middle ground. Galatians 1:6‑9 warns us to reject anyone—even a well-liked minister—who changes the gospel. Evangelicalism didn’t wake up cranky. We’d been trained to ignore doctrinal drift so long that drift became second nature.

Romans 16:17‑18 says this: watch out for counterfeit shepherds who feed themselves first. If your local pastor teaches that Scripture obedience is legalistic and that unity requires compromise, he’s the wolf before he’s a shepherd. The stakes here aren’t academic. Our grandchildren’s spiritual legacy is at risk.

This isn’t psychological theory... it’s happening. Churches are embracing agendas that sideline biblical fidelity. Purpose Driven was marketed as gospel-centered discipleship...but look at where that vision went. Duck-walking compromise under banners of culture and common good is still compromise.

We’re at a crossroads. Do we raise kids who can think, suffer, love, and fight—or who sit in comfortable churches numb to the truth? Compassion that blinds is not compassion.

That’s why Social Injustice matters. Twelve authors, twelve perspectives, unified to expose how evangelicalism was blindsided by social justice rhetoric. We don’t just diagnose. We dig. We trace the pipeline—from compromise on oppression to white privilege to LGBTQ activism—to the wrecked foundation hiding in the pulpit.

If you believe the church was built on truth, not trend, this book is your ammo. It arms you to reclaim the gospel from the noise and stand firm when the flood comes.

