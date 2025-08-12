Throughout history, civilizations have risen and fallen based on one thing… food security. The Roman Empire fed itself through farming and grazing. The pioneers who built America relied on cattle not just for food, but for trade, leather, and survival. From the Bible’s herds of Abraham to the open ranges of the American West, livestock has always been central to human flourishing.

Now, the self-appointed global overlords are trying to erase that history (and your dinner) under the false flag of “climate goals.”

The UK’s Climate Change Committee just announced they want a 27% cut in cattle and sheep by 2040 because cows “burp and fart” methane. According to them, agriculture is responsible for nearly half of Britain’s methane emissions, and 85% of that comes from livestock. They don’t care about the fact that these same herds are the backbone of healthy soil and thriving ecosystems. Instead, they want you on a steady diet of mealworms and synthetic “meat” brewed in a corporate lab.

Fourth-generation farmer Alan Hughes, who actually knows how the land works, warns that removing livestock will destroy biodiversity, create wildfire tinder, and eventually starve people. He’s right. When you eliminate grazing animals, the grass overgrows, dries out, and burns. Fires release more carbon dioxide than these “dangerous” burps ever could.

This isn’t about saving the planet.... it’s about controlling the food supply.

Here’s what they won’t admit: properly grazed cattle are carbon negative. Their hooves aerate the soil, their manure fertilizes it, and the roots of grazed grass sequester carbon deep underground. This is God’s design for the land. Genesis 1 makes it clear: man was given dominion, and part of that responsibility is tending creation. That means stewarding the land through practices like rotational grazing, not handing it over to chemical companies and fake-meat startups.

Big Ag and Big Government have no interest in that kind of stewardship because it doesn’t make them rich or give them control. They can’t patent a cow. They can’t monopolize a pasture. But they can patent a lab-grown “steak” or genetically engineered cricket protein and then force it into the supply chain under the guise of saving the planet.

This is about more than food... it’s about freedom. It’s about saying “No” to the elites who want to dictate what you eat, where it comes from, and how much of it you’re allowed to have. It’s about preserving a God-given way of life that has sustained humanity for thousands of years.

Stock your shelves now. Protect your family. When the food wars hit... and make no mistake, they’re coming... you’ll be ready.

