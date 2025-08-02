If you still believe Operation Mockingbird was buried in the ‘70s by the Church Committee, you’re living in a fantasy. This wasn’t a temporary Cold War tactic. It was the blueprint for manipulating public perception… and it’s still operational. Tulsi Gabbard, now Director of National Intelligence, confirmed it in a recent interview. She stated plainly that CIA insiders are still funneling classified intel to mainstream media outlets in an ongoing effort to control the narrative and sabotage any president or movement that doesn’t bow to the system. It’s not speculation. It’s not theory. It’s fact. And it’s happening right now.

You have to understand the historical roots here. In 1948, Frank Wisner took Marshall Plan money (funds meant to rebuild Europe) and redirected it to covert front organizations and student newspapers. They were crafting narratives on campuses, recruiting future influencers, and bribing editors to align their content with pro-American, anti-communist messaging. Not through debate. Through manipulation.

Then in 1954, they pulled a stunt most people don’t know about. The CIA literally funded the animated adaptation of Orwell’s Animal Farm to be used as anti-communist propaganda. Orwell’s warning against state control was weaponized by the very entity he’d have likely warned against today. And the media helped. Willingly. In exchange for favors, cigars, and access. That same year, internal memos show code names like Iden Twelve and Iden Thirteen were used to swap sanitized White House talking points into major media outlets. This wasn’t persuasion—it was control.

By 1963, it escalated. The CIA launched Project Mockingbird. Real name. Real operation. They wiretapped the phones of Robert Allen and Paul Scott—two syndicated columnists… not because they were spies, but because they were too good at exposing things the agency wanted buried. They needed to know what they knew, and how fast they could redirect or contain it.

This wasn’t rogue. This was policy.