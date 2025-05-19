The American Flag Triggers the Left Because It Represents All of Us

Let’s cut through the noise: The American flag is enough. It’s the most unifying symbol in world history — not because it represents a government or a party, but because it represents you. Every citizen. Every God-given right. Every ounce of liberty that tyrants wish they could erase from our DNA. That flag is not just red, white, and blue — it’s the spiritual banner of the last stand for freedom on earth.

That’s exactly what I laid out in my latest interview on Golden Age with January 6 political prisoner Jake Lang — a man who’s been rotting in a DC gulag simply because he dared to protest a stolen election. If you haven’t listened to it yet, you need to. Now. Not tomorrow. Not next week. Click here to follow Jake on Pickax.

While the Left continues to wave their alphabet soup of so-called “inclusion” flags — each one more divisive than the last — they completely ignore the one flag that actually includes everyone. The U.S. flag.

I told the crowd that day, and I told Jake on the show, the fight we’re in is for every American. Not just the straight white Christians like the media claims. We’re fighting for the atheist. The gay man. The black conservative. The liberal who hasn’t lost his mind. The Christian who still fears God more than government.

Our movement — the America First, RFK-and-Trump-united movement — isn’t about tribalism. It’s about truth. It’s about inalienable rights given by God, not granted by corrupt bureaucrats. It’s about reclaiming our constitutional birthright from the Marxist rot infecting every corner of our institutions.

Meanwhile, the Left is pushing fake rights. "Rights" that require you to trample on someone else’s. "Rights" that exist nowhere in the Constitution, but everywhere in woke echo chambers. They don’t want equality — they want supremacy. Cultural, ideological, and spiritual supremacy.

And what do we want?

Freedom. Plain and simple.

So let me ask the obvious: Why isn’t the American flag enough for them? Because they hate what it represents — you. The free-thinking, God-fearing, Constitution-defending American patriot.

Jake Lang understands this. That’s why they locked him up. That’s why they’re censoring us. That’s why I launched Pickax — to create a platform where truth can’t be silenced by Big Tech or Biden’s Ministry of Truth.

So again, if you care about liberty, listen to the full interview. Hear Jake’s heart. Hear the raw truth. And understand that we’re in a spiritual battle, not just a political one.

This is the line in the sand, folks. The flag that represents all of us is under assault — not by foreign enemies, but by our own brainwashed neighbors. It’s time we fight back with truth, unity, and boldness.

Because if the American flag isn't enough for them, then maybe the Constitution is too much.

