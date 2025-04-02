Maria Zeee Calls Out Trump and RFK Jr for Failing to Halt mRNA Bioweapon Rollout

We are standing at the edge of the abyss, watching as our own side—yes, the supposed freedom fighters—blindly applauds the very technologies designed to enslave us. And if you dare speak out? You're accused of betraying the movement, being a "woke right" sellout, or even worse, being disloyal to Trump or RFK Jr. But here's the thing: If we don't confront the truth head-on—regardless of who’s in charge—we are done as a free society.

During my recent episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, I sat down with the unapologetically bold Maria Zee, host of

. And let me just say this—if you're not disturbed by what we discussed, you're not paying attention.

“They want to build a system where we can't buy or sell unless we are marked,” Maria declared. “That is a Christian belief system, but it's also the belief system of the transhumanists and the technocrats.”

Let that sink in.

We’re not just dealing with ideological differences here—we’re staring down the barrel of a technocratic, transhumanist takeover. AI, mRNA injections, digital ID, programmable money—it’s not coming. It’s here. And the people building this system? They’re not hiding it anymore.

Elon Musk and Bill Gates are parroting the same dystopian vision: AI replacing humans, brain chips connecting us to superintelligence, mass unemployment, and universal basic income (or “high income” to make it sound prettier). This isn't "progress." It’s dehumanization. As I said on the show:

“You’re basically going to be an all-consuming blob of flesh… That’s not heaven on earth.”

What’s worse? We’ve got conservatives cheering it on. We’re privatizing the TSA, handing over national security to tech companies like Palantir. You think that’s a win for freedom? No—it's corporate tyranny in drag.

“You're ceding control to centralized figures that are not elected,” I warned. “And they all have this awful worldview… rooted in censorship and control.”

Still think Elon’s a hero? Maria reminded us, Musk helped develop mRNA manufacturing tech for CureVac. His companies are aligned with the very biotech takeover we were all fighting against during COVID. But slap a red hat on him and suddenly he’s one of us?

Sorry, not buying it.

“It’s like we used to be the side that opposed all of this… and all of a sudden now we’re like, ‘Yeah, bring it on,’” I said.

Let’s be clear. I support RFK Jr. because I believe in what he said he stood for: ending government corruption, stopping the poisoning of our food, air, and bodies, and restoring constitutional liberties. But RFK Jr. is now in the Trump administration, and it’s time we hold that administration accountable.

The FDA just fast-tracked an mRNA shot for chlamydia. Johnson & Johnson, whose COVID shot was pulled, is being welcomed with open arms for a $50 billion investment. The CDC still recommends the COVID vax for kids.

“How is this normal?” Maria asked. “It’s not, is the answer.”

Exactly.

We’ve got geoengineering chemicals falling from the sky, visible every single day. And despite RFK Jr.’s pledge to “stop this crime,” it continues. Yet, where’s the federal executive order? We had one fast enough to go after dissenting students on campus. But we’re told to wait and be patient?

“Don’t tell me we don’t have time for geoengineering bans, when we had time to dedicate ICE resources to go after students who wrote op-eds,” Maria shot back.

Look, I’m not attacking Trump or RFK Jr. I want them to succeed. But if we keep blindly cheerleading, we’re no better than the NPCs who worshipped Fauci during lockdowns. The truth is, we’re being placated—handed food dye regulations and anti-GMO rhetoric while mRNA keeps spreading and AI tightens its grip.

“MRNA is such a dangerous technology,” Maria said. “It is a biological weapon. I don’t care what anyone says.”

She's right. These injections are still shedding. I said it clearly:

“Because you decide to get shot up with mRNA, I’m no longer able to consent to that. That’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The line has been crossed.

Our government was never designed to function on "the greater good." It was built on the sanctity of the individual. Even if one person dies from these jabs, from these policies, it’s a constitutional violation of the highest order. Yet what we see today is a complete reversal of that founding principle.

“We're making the country healthy again,” they say.

No, we’re not. We’re being lied to again, just with a different branding.

The solution? Demand transparency. Organize protests. Take control at the local level. Work with your county officials, sheriffs, and states to ban mRNA, ban geoengineering, and shut down AI weaponization.

“The work never really ends when it comes to politics,” Maria reminded us. “We can't just passively allow the government to do whatever they want behind our backs.”

Folks, we are at war for the soul of this country—and possibly humanity itself. This is not hyperbole. We’ve already seen what happens when we ignore the signs. COVID was the warning shot. Now we’re in the final phase of the globalist agenda.

If we don't act now, we may not get another chance.

So I ask you—will you sit in silence while the next generation is programmed, injected, and digitally shackled?

Or will you stand, like our Founders did, and say:

Enough is enough.

