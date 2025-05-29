Karen Kingston Exposes the Biotech War on Humanity... Who’s Really Behind It All?

We’ve reached a breaking point. The lies have piled so high that they’re now crashing under their own weight. In the latest episode of Unsanctioned, Matt Couch and I sit down with

to pull back the curtain on one of the most destructive global operations in human history… the mRNA biotech agenda.

Let’s stop calling it a vaccine. Let’s stop pretending this was about public health. As Karen said it plainly:

“Who or what is behind this? This is destroying our species.”

This wasn’t a public health initiative. It was a coordinated attack. And the deeper you dig, the darker it gets.

Matt didn’t mince words either:

“Bill Gates only made 242 billion dollars on the vaccine.”

Let that sink in. While Americans were locked down, losing businesses, and burying loved ones, Gates was stacking billions. You really think this was about “saving lives”?

And yet, Gates is just one face in a very deep, very dark crowd. As Matt pointed out, “they literally have gatherings... Davos... The Grove... we’re not in those meetings, on purpose.”

Why? Because the agenda was never meant to be seen by the public. We were always the experiment.

This isn’t just a handful of corrupt politicians or greedy CEOs. This goes way beyond Soros or Schwab. As Matt put it:

“I think there’s somebody even above George Soros… powers that be that are so far up the echelon... I don’t know that we’ll ever find out.”

And if you think that’s far-fetched, Karen drops the truth bomb: DARPA—the U.S. military’s secretive tech division—funded the creation of this mRNA platform. It was never safe. It was never tested long-term. Why?

Because, as she says, “they’re weapons.”

This tech was toxic from the start. The lipid nanoparticles spread poison throughout your body. They knew people would die. They knew your immune system would go haywire. But they called it “science.”

“Traditional venture capitalists wouldn’t touch it... because they’re weapons,” Karen revealed. Yet somehow, this became a trillion-dollar “healthcare” market. If you still think this was about public health, you’re not paying attention.

This episode isn’t speculation. It’s not theory. This is hard evidence of a systematic operation against the people—by the people in power.

We need to stop complying. Stop trusting. Stop obeying. God gave us discernment and courage, not fear and submission. The time to act is now.

Watch this episode of Unsanctioned. Share it. Talk about it. Because if we don’t expose them, they win. And if they win, humanity loses.

If you’re ready to break free from the lies, start by ditching the poison they call coffee. Supermassive Black Coffee is the brew of the defiant—100% organic, fire-roasted in Victorian-era drums, and crafted for those who refuse to conform. It’s not just coffee; it’s a rebellion in a cup. Use code JEFF for 30% off your order.

Watch the full episode of Unsanctioned: