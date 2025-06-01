Let me be real with you. The American health insurance system isn’t just broken… it’s intentionally rigged. Designed from the ground up to enslave you to Big Pharma, funnel your money into corporate conglomerates, and strip you of your freedom, your conscience, and your health.

If that sounds harsh, good. It should.

We’ve been lied to for decades. The same people who told you the COVID jab was “safe and effective” are the ones running the insurance game. Bureaucrats, unelected health overlords, and government-backed monopolies have turned your health into a business. And not a business that serves you, but one that feeds off of you.

That’s why I’m done with insurance. And it’s why I’m using ShareRight Healthshare.

What Is ShareRight?

Let’s be clear: ShareRight isn’t insurance. Praise God.

It’s a healthcare sharing community. That means your dollars aren’t going to fund Planned Parenthood, gender transition surgeries, or a bloated bureaucracy that needs five middle managers just to deny your cancer treatment. Your money goes where it should—to help real people in real need, just like the early church did.

This is what healthcare looks like when it’s based on Biblical values, not corporate greed.

Why I Trust ShareRight

30–50% savings compared to traditional insurance. That’s not marketing spin. That’s reality.

Choose your own doctors. No networks. No pre-authorizations. No Kafkaesque paperwork.

No woke nonsense. No forced vaccines. No support for abortion. No bowing to the altar of “equity” over truth.

Real coverage. Maternity, prescriptions, preventative care, telemedicine—it’s all there. Just without the soul-crushing baggage of insurance.

If you're 65 or older, they even work with Medicare—no deductibles, no co-shares, no pre-existing condition penalties. It’s just honest healthcare done the right way.

The System Hates This

Think about it: why do you think the establishment hates alternatives like this? Because they can’t control it. It doesn’t feed the system. It breaks their grip.

ShareRight puts control back where it belongs—with you. It’s healthcare for people who actually believe in freedom, faith, and personal responsibility.

My Challenge to You

If you’re tired of being used by a system that sees you as a number, stop playing along. Stop funding your own enslavement. Step out of the system and into something that reflects your values and protects your family.

Go to ShareRight. Get your quote. It’s quick, painless, and no, there’s no fine print trap waiting for you.

Do what I did. Break the chains. Take control. ShareRight is healthcare done the RIGHT way—for once.

