Fake Free Speech Platforms Are Selling You Out to AI Control

The battle for the future of humanity is not coming — it’s already here. And if you aren’t paying attention, you’re going to wake up one day with no voice, no rights, and no way back.

That’s why my recent appearance on The Radical Republicans with Jarome Bell wasn’t just another podcast interview — it was a rallying cry. A warning siren. A shot across the bow against Big Tech, AI overlords, and the globalist cabal working overtime to erase every last shred of human freedom.

As I explained in this clip that Jarome played during this episode:

"AI is coming through all the search results and then popping up the answer before you ever click on anything."

Think about that for a second. Before you even have the chance to think critically, the machine decides what you should see, what you should believe, and what you should know. No debate. No discernment. No freedom.

We’re watching the death of independent thought right before our eyes. Bloggers, content creators, free thinkers — they’re being crushed because they can't generate traffic anymore. AI is sucking the oxygen out of the digital public square, leaving only sanitized, pre-approved narratives.

As I said clearly:

"There's a lot of bloggers that are now going out of business because they can't generate the traffic to generate the revenue in order to support themselves."

And let’s be blunt: this isn’t an accident. It’s by design. The elites don’t want free speech. They want control. They want a world where every “truth” is generated by AI bots programmed by the same people who rig elections, force dangerous vaccines, and shove propaganda down our throats.

Even many so-called "free speech" platforms are selling out.

"Everybody is pushing towards this AI world including a lot of the supposed free speech social media platforms and alternative platforms."

They talk about liberty and independence while quietly integrating the very technology that will enslave us. I’m not buying it. And neither should you.

That’s why I founded Pickax — a platform for humans, by humans. No AI overlords. No rigged algorithms. Just real people, real voices, real conversation. As I laid it out during the show:

"Let's just build something that is human centered... let's give humanity's voice back."

Pickax isn’t alone in this fight. We’re partnering with Rumble and other actual free speech allies who aren’t bowing to the AI machine. Together, we’re building the future — not the dystopia the technocrats have planned, but the future wechoose. One rooted in God-given rights, free thought, and real human connection.

The choice before us couldn’t be clearer. Either we resist now, or we lose everything. Forever.

If you still value your voice, your freedom, and your humanity, now is the time to act. Watch my full interview on The Radical Republicans — and then join the fight. Because the machines aren’t going to save you. They were built to control you.

Big Tech sold you out to AI and censorship while pretending to defend free speech. Pickax is the weapon to take your voice back before the machines silence it forever.

Watch the full episode of The Radical Republicans: