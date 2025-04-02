Elon Musk’s Plans for AI Threaten the Checks and Balances Our Founders Built

Let’s cut the nonsense. We are on the brink of losing this country—not just to political corruption, but to a creeping, silent revolution being led by artificial intelligence, unchecked Big Tech, and globalist overlords posing as “innovators.” That’s exactly why I went on The Sentinel Report with

—to expose the truth no one else wants to say out loud.

Alex opened by calling me a tech CEO, but “not the bad kind.” And he’s right. Most tech execs are obsessed with power and control, not freedom. They build systems to surveil, silence, and suppress dissent—all under the guise of “progress.” Not me. I built Pickax as a constitutionally protected free speech platform—because unlike Zuckerberg, I actually believe in the First Amendment.

Let’s talk about the dog everyone’s patting on the head right now—DOGE. Or more specifically, Elon Musk’s plan to use AI to analyze and streamline federal government jobs. Sounds smart, right? Efficient. Modern. But it’s a Trojan Horse.

I told Alex point-blank:

“They’re analyzing all of these jobs to see, okay, what can be streamlined with artificial intelligence. And I’ve got a major concern with that because... now all of a sudden we’re eliminating a lot of the checks and balances that our Founding Fathers established for us.”

This isn’t innovation. It’s consolidation of power. When bureaucrats are replaced by algorithms, who do you hold accountable? AI doesn’t blow whistles. It doesn’t challenge unconstitutional orders. And let’s not kid ourselves—AI is never neutral. It’s coded by people. Biased people. Often, people who think it's better to "blow up the world in thermonuclear war than misgender Caitlyn Jenner," as Alex aptly noted.

You think the deep state is dangerous now? Wait until it's automated.

Then we got into Zuckerberg’s crocodile tears about Facebook “returning to free expression.” Give me a break. I told Alex exactly what this really is:

“He never actually took responsibility for anything. It was, ‘Well, our models made some mistakes.’ No, your policy was faulty and wrong.”

Let’s not forget—Facebook censored COVID truth-tellers, banned anyone questioning election fraud, and silenced people for holding biblical values. And now he wants a gold star for saying he might stop doing that? Sorry, Mark. You don’t get to gaslight us with a PR stunt after helping rig a national narrative.

And let’s not ignore this little bombshell: Meta is pumping $65 billion into AI-generated influencers. That’s right—they want to replace you with a bot that never questions the narrative, never quotes Scripture, never says “I think the election was stolen.” That’s not the future. That’s digital slavery.

This is exactly why I built Pickax.

“We built out Pickax to be a constitutionally protected free speech social media platform. If it’s legal, you’re allowed to say it.”

Not “free speech, but not free reach.” Not AI telling you what’s “acceptable.” Just pure, unfiltered conversation—like our Founders intended.

We’re not playing the data harvesting game either. We’re innovating ad targeting without spying on you across the internet. Because let’s face it—your privacy shouldn’t be the price of entry for digital citizenship.

I didn’t go on Alex Newman’s show to play nice with the tech overlords. I went on because we’re in a war—spiritual, cultural, and digital. And like I said during the interview:

“What recourse do we have if our rights are violated by artificial intelligence?”

The answer? We build platforms that serve people, not power. We demand accountability. We reclaim the tools of communication from the elites and hand them back to We the People.

The Left hijacked Big Tech. The globalists hijacked AI. But they haven’t hijacked us. Yet.

Let’s make sure they never do.

