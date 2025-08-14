Back in September 2023, Elon Musk sat down for a livestreamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. What was supposed to be a PR event turned into a revealing moment of clarity for anyone paying attention. As they shifted the conversation toward Artificial Intelligence, Musk laid it all out: humanity is headed for one of two outcomes. Either a Terminator-style robot apocalypse or a WALL‑E-inspired utopia where no one has to work, everyone gets universal basic income, and we’re all plugged into the internet through our brains.

That’s not sci-fi fiction. That’s Elon’s vision of paradise. And to him, that’s the better of the two options.

Let that sink in. The man shaping the future of AI, space, neural technology, and digital infrastructure is openly pitching a future where we’re completely disconnected from responsibility, from labor, and ultimately from the essence of what it means to be human. It’s a technocratic Eden with no God. A dystopia dressed up like Disneyland.

This entire worldview is built on a lie... the same lie we heard in the Garden: “You will be like God.”

Musk and other transhumanists are pushing humanity toward a counterfeit salvation. Instead of redemption through Christ, they’re selling redemption through code. Instead of eternal life through the resurrection, they’re pitching eternal consciousness via Neuralink. Instead of work being a divine calling, they frame it as an outdated burden that can be erased by automation and UBI.

It’s not just wrong. It’s evil.

And this deception has already played out once before in history... right before the flood.